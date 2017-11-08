FCIAC state tournament scoreboard and box scores for Wednesay, Nov. 8

Below is the boys and girls soccer, volleyball, and field hockey scoreboard for state tournament games played on Wednesday, Nov. 8 . Statistics are included where provided.
Class LL Boys Soccer, Second Round
Norwalk 2, Warde 1
Warde 0-1 1
Norwalk 1-1 2
Warde Scoring: Anthony Zarlenga 1 goal
Norwalk Scoring: Michael Hidalgo 1 goal; Lucas Araujo 1 goal
No. 20 Norwalk will play at No. 5 Ridgefield in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 10
Ridgefield 1, Staples 0 (2 OT)
Staples 0-0-0-0 0
Ridgefield 0-0-1-0 0
Ridgefield Scoring: Alex Glass 1 goal; Michael Grevers 1 assist
No. 5 Ridgefield will host No. 20 Norwalk in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 10
Danbury 2, New Milford 1 (2 OT)
Danbury 0-1-1-0 2
New Milford 1-0-0-0 1
Danbury Scoring: Felipe Alves 1 goal; Andrew Penaranda 1 goal
New Milford Scoring: Shane Fedigan 1 goal
No. 23 Danbury will play at No. 2 Glastonbury in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10
Shelton 2, Trumbull 1
Trumbull 0-1 1
Shelton 1-1 2
Trumbull Scoring: Jason Weinstein 1 goal; Andrew Restrepo 1 assist
Shelton Scoring: Vincent Mallozzi 1 goal; Spencer Gangi 1 goal
Farmington 1, Greenwich 0
Class L Boys Soccer, Second Round
Maloney 2, Wilton 1
Wilton 0-1 1
Maloney 1-1 2
Wilton Scoring: Michael Zizzadoro 1 goal
Maloney Scoring: Noah Lopez 2 goals; Jonathan Sanchez 1 assist
Class L Girls Soccer, First Round
New Canaan 2, Wethersfield 1 (2 OT)
Completion of suspended game which started on Tues., Nov. 7
New Canaan 1-0-1-0 2
Wethersfield 1-0-0-0 1
No. 25 New Canaan will play No. 9 Notre Dame-Fairfield in the second round at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9
Class L Field Hockey, First Round
Staples 2, Wilton 1
Wilton 0-1 1
Staples 0-2 2
Wilton Scoring: Emma Rosen 1 goal; Emma Rothkopf 1 assist
Staples Scoring: Madelaine Ambrose 1 goal; Meghan Johnson 1 goal; Ellie Fair 1 assist; Abby Najarian 1 assist
Goalies
W – Megan Kaeyer 4 saves
S – Bridget Mulloy 4 saves
No. 7 Staples will play at No. 2 Cheshire in the Class L quarterfinals, Nov. 10 or 11
Ludlowe 3, South Windsor 0
Ludlowe 2-1 3
South Windsor 0-0 0
Ludlowe Scoring: Lauren Beccaria 2 goals; Grace Murphy 1 goal; Melissa Bucher 1 assist
Goalies
L – Allison Wales 5 saves
SW – Sarah Gallagher 9 saves
No. 9 Ludlowe will play at No. 1 Enfield in the Class L quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 11, time TBA
Darien 6, Hall 0
Hall 0-0 0
Darien 3-3 6
Darien Scoring: Kendall Wisinksi 1 goal; Emily Schwartzman 1 goal, 1 assist; 1 goal; Molly Hellman 1 goal; Sydney Schrencker 1 goal; Katie Elders 1 goal; Hannah Riegel 1 goal; Bridget Mahoney 1 assist
Goalies
D – Erica Blaze 1 save, and Grace Aronsohn
No. 5 Darien will host No. 4 Norwalk in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10
Greenwich 5, Newtown 0
Newtown 0-0 0
Greenwich 4-1 0
No. 3 Greenwich will host No. 6 Glastonbury in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10
Cheshire 1, Ridgefield 0
Ridgefield 0-0 0
Cheshire 0-1 1
Cheshire Scoring: Megan Daly 1 goal
Norwalk 5, Simsbury 1
No. 4 Norwalk will host No. 5 Darien in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10
Class M Volleyball, Second Round
St. Joseph 3, Tolland 0
25-16, 25-16, 25-13
St. Joseph Stats
Bridget Fatse – 11 kills
Elena Ball – 10 kills
Grace Vocalina – 29 assists, 3 aces
No. 1 St. Joseph will host No. 9 Lewis Mills in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10