FCIAC state tournament scoreboard and box scores for Wednesay, Nov. 8

Below is the boys and girls soccer, volleyball, and field hockey scoreboard for state tournament games played on Wednesday, Nov. 8 . Statistics are included where provided.

Class LL Boys Soccer, Second Round

Norwalk 2, Warde 1

Warde 0-1 1

Norwalk 1-1 2

Warde Scoring: Anthony Zarlenga 1 goal

Norwalk Scoring: Michael Hidalgo 1 goal; Lucas Araujo 1 goal

No. 20 Norwalk will play at No. 5 Ridgefield in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 10

Ridgefield 1, Staples 0 (2 OT)

Staples 0-0-0-0 0

Ridgefield 0-0-1-0 0

Ridgefield Scoring: Alex Glass 1 goal; Michael Grevers 1 assist

No. 5 Ridgefield will host No. 20 Norwalk in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 10

Danbury 2, New Milford 1 (2 OT)

Danbury 0-1-1-0 2

New Milford 1-0-0-0 1

Danbury Scoring: Felipe Alves 1 goal; Andrew Penaranda 1 goal

New Milford Scoring: Shane Fedigan 1 goal

No. 23 Danbury will play at No. 2 Glastonbury in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10

Shelton 2, Trumbull 1

Trumbull 0-1 1

Shelton 1-1 2

Trumbull Scoring: Jason Weinstein 1 goal; Andrew Restrepo 1 assist

Shelton Scoring: Vincent Mallozzi 1 goal; Spencer Gangi 1 goal

Farmington 1, Greenwich 0

Class L Boys Soccer, Second Round

Maloney 2, Wilton 1

Wilton 0-1 1

Maloney 1-1 2

Wilton Scoring: Michael Zizzadoro 1 goal

Maloney Scoring: Noah Lopez 2 goals; Jonathan Sanchez 1 assist

Class L Girls Soccer, First Round

New Canaan 2, Wethersfield 1 (2 OT)

Completion of suspended game which started on Tues., Nov. 7

New Canaan 1-0-1-0 2

Wethersfield 1-0-0-0 1

No. 25 New Canaan will play No. 9 Notre Dame-Fairfield in the second round at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9

Class L Field Hockey, First Round

Staples 2, Wilton 1

Wilton 0-1 1

Staples 0-2 2

Wilton Scoring: Emma Rosen 1 goal; Emma Rothkopf 1 assist

Staples Scoring: Madelaine Ambrose 1 goal; Meghan Johnson 1 goal; Ellie Fair 1 assist; Abby Najarian 1 assist

Goalies

W – Megan Kaeyer 4 saves

S – Bridget Mulloy 4 saves

No. 7 Staples will play at No. 2 Cheshire in the Class L quarterfinals, Nov. 10 or 11

Ludlowe 3, South Windsor 0

Ludlowe 2-1 3

South Windsor 0-0 0

Ludlowe Scoring: Lauren Beccaria 2 goals; Grace Murphy 1 goal; Melissa Bucher 1 assist

Goalies

L – Allison Wales 5 saves

SW – Sarah Gallagher 9 saves

No. 9 Ludlowe will play at No. 1 Enfield in the Class L quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 11, time TBA

Darien 6, Hall 0

Hall 0-0 0

Darien 3-3 6

Darien Scoring: Kendall Wisinksi 1 goal; Emily Schwartzman 1 goal, 1 assist; 1 goal; Molly Hellman 1 goal; Sydney Schrencker 1 goal; Katie Elders 1 goal; Hannah Riegel 1 goal; Bridget Mahoney 1 assist

Goalies

D – Erica Blaze 1 save, and Grace Aronsohn

No. 5 Darien will host No. 4 Norwalk in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10

Greenwich 5, Newtown 0

Newtown 0-0 0

Greenwich 4-1 0

No. 3 Greenwich will host No. 6 Glastonbury in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10

Cheshire 1, Ridgefield 0

Ridgefield 0-0 0

Cheshire 0-1 1

Cheshire Scoring: Megan Daly 1 goal

Norwalk 5, Simsbury 1

No. 4 Norwalk will host No. 5 Darien in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10

Class M Volleyball, Second Round

St. Joseph 3, Tolland 0

25-16, 25-16, 25-13

St. Joseph Stats

Bridget Fatse – 11 kills

Elena Ball – 10 kills

Grace Vocalina – 29 assists, 3 aces

No. 1 St. Joseph will host No. 9 Lewis Mills in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10