HAN Live: Class LL Girls Soccer, Shelton at Darien, 2 p.m., Thurs.

The Darien Blue Wave will take on the Shelton Gaels in the second round of the CIAC Class LL girls soccer tournament and the game will be broadcast live from Darien High School on the HAN network beginning at 2 p.m., Thursday.

The game is a CIAC broadcast and is a per-per-view event. You can get a One Day Pass for $5, and one month and 90-day passes are also available. Passes will allow you to see previously broadcasted games as well. Click here for details.

HAN Network’s FCIAC regular-season and FCIAC tournament games are free when viewed live

Darien is the No. 8 seed and owns a record of 12-3-2, which includes a tough 1-0 loss to Ridgefield in the FCIAC quarterfinals and a 2-0 win over Danbury in the opening round of the Class LL playoffs.

Shelton is the No. 9 seed and carries a record 13-4-2 into the second round. The Gaels were SCC semifinalists and shut out South Windsor, 3-0, in the Class LL first round.

The winner of today’s game will move into the quarterfinals and a possible showdown with top-ranked Suffield on Saturday. Suffield is hosting No. 16 Amity in the second round today at 4 p.m.