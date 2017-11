New Canaan 0-1 1

Notre Dame 0-0 0

New Canaan Scoring: Katherine Reiss 1 goal, Julia Ozimek 1 assist (54th minute)

Goalies

NC – Michelle LaBadie 10 saves

No. 25 New Canaan will play at Nio. 1 RHAM in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11