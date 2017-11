12-25, 25-11, 25-23, 16-25, 15-9

Trumbull Stats

Jess Gibbs – 9 kills, 23 digs, 3 assists

Anna Vitols – 10 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces

Ally Nielsen – 40 assists, 9 digs, 4 kills

Krystina Schueler – 12 kills, 1 block

Danbury Stats

Catrina Sullivan – 23 kills, 5 blocks, 4 aces, 6 digs

Megan Mercer – 32 assists, 9 kills, 5 aces, 3 digs

Shea McNamara – 21 digs, 1 kill

C.C. Custodio – 10 kills, 4 blocks

No. 10 Trumbull will play at No. 2 Southington in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11