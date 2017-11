FCIAC state tournament scoreboard and box scores for Thursday, Nov. 9

Below is the girls soccer, volleyball, and field hockey scoreboard for state tournament games played on Thursday, Nov. 9. Statistics are included where provided.

Class LL Girls Soccer, Second Round

Darien 2, Shelton 1

Shelton 0-1 1

Darien 1-1 2

Darien Scoring: Katie Ramsay 1 goal; Onora Brown 1 goal

No. 8 Darien will play at No. 1 Suffield in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

Ridgefield 2, Southington 1

Southington 1-0 1

Ridgefield 1-1 2

No. 7 Ridgefield will play at No. 2 Enfield in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

Staples 1, Ludlowe 0

Ludlowe 0-0 0

Staples 0-1 1

Staples Scoring: Ava Simunovic 1 goal; Anne Amacker 1 assist

No. 4 Staples will host No. 12 Trumbull in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m., Saturday

Trumbull 3, Warde 1

Trumbull 2-1 3

Warde 0-1 1

Trumbull Scoring: Meghan Ahearn 2 goals; Elizabeth Foley 1 goal; Julia Jager 2 assists

Warde Scoring: Amanda Motkin 1 goal

Goalies

T – Avery Rice 5 saves, including one on a PK

W – Caleigh Walklet 2 saves

No. 12 Trumbull will play at No. 4 Staples in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m., Saturday

Newtown 1, Wilton 0

Wilton 0-0 0

Newtown 0-1 1

Class L Girls Soccer, Second Round

New Canaan 1, Notre Dame-Fairfield 0

New Canaan 0-1 1

Notre Dame 0-0 0

New Canaan Scoring: Katherine Reiss 1 goal, Julia Ozimek 1 assist (54th minute)

Goalies

NC – Michelle LaBadie 10 saves

No. 25 New Canaan will play at Nio. 1 RHAM in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

St. Joseph 1, Pomperaug 1 (SJ wins 5-3 PKs)

No. 3 St. Joseph will host No. 11 Farmington in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

Class LL Volleyball, Second Round

Ridgefield 3, New Canaan 1

25-15, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20

New Canaan Stats

Carson Allsteadt – 18 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks

Emma Wheeler – 28 assists

Catherine Koennecke – 4 kills

Carey Callahan – 13 digs

Ridgefield Stats

Caroline Curnal – 17 kills

Alicia Hill – 7 kills

Mackenzie Wanicka – 6 kills

Lauren Thrasher – 34 assists, 3 blocks

No. 3 Ridgefield will host No. 6 Greenwich in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

Trumbull 3, Danbury 2

12-25, 25-11, 25-23, 16-25, 15-9

Trumbull Stats

Jess Gibbs – 9 kills, 23 digs, 3 assists

Anna Vitols – 10 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces

Ally Nielsen – 40 assists, 9 digs, 4 kills

Krystina Schueler – 12 kills, 1 block

Danbury Stats

Catrina Sullivan – 23 kills, 5 blocks, 4 aces, 6 digs

Megan Mercer – 32 assists, 9 kills, 5 aces, 3 digs

Shea McNamara – 21 digs, 1 kill

C.C. Custodio – 10 kills, 4 blocks

No. 10 Trumbull will play at No. 2 Southington in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

Greenwich 3, Newington 0

25-18, 25-16, 25-15

No. 6 Greenwich will play at No. 3 Ridgefield in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

Southington 3, Staples 0

25-11, 25-12, 26-24

Cheshire 3, Stamford 1

17-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23

Class M Field Hockey Quarterfinals

New Canaan 2, Pomperaug 1

New Canaan 0-2 2

Pomperaug 0-1 1

New Canaan Scoring: Annie Neugeboren 1 goal; Izzy Nesbett 1 goal

No. 8 New Canaan will face No. 4 Branford in the semifinals on Nov 14 or 15, site TBA