Norwalk 0-1-0-1 2

Ridgefield 0-1-0-0 1

Norwalk Scoring: Lucas Araujo 1 goal; Michael Hidalgo 1 goal

Ridgefield Scoring: J.T. Siano 1 goal

Hidalgo scored with 3 seconds remaining in the second OT for the win

No. 20 Norwalk will play the Naugatuck/Wilbur Cross winner in the semifinals at a neutral site on Nov. 13 or 14