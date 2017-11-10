Class L Field Hockey Quarterfinals – Staples 2, Cheshire 1

Staples 1-1 2
Cheshire 0-1 1
Staples Scoring: Gabriela Vega 1 goal; Meghan Johnson 1 goal
Cheshire Scoring: Meaghan Hogan 1 goal
No. 7 Staples will play No. 3 Greenwich in the semifinals at a neutral site on Nov. 14 or 15
Latest Scores
