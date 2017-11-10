FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Class M Volleyball Quarterfinals – St. Joseph 3, Lewis Mills 0     |     Class L Field Hockey Quarterfinals – Darien 2, Norwalk 1 (OT)     |     Class L Field Hockey Quarterfinals – Greenwich 2, Glastonbury 1     |     Class L Field Hockey Quarterfinals – Staples 2, Cheshire 1     |     Class LL Boys Soccer Quarterfinals – Norwalk 2, Ridgefield 1 (2 OT)     |     Class LL Boys Soccer Quarterfinals – Glastonbury 3, Danbury 0     |     FCIAC state tournament scoreboard and box scores for Thursday, Nov. 9     |     Class LL Volleyball, Second Round – Trumbull 3, Danbury 2     |     Class LL Volleyball, Second Round – Greenwich 3, Newington 0     |     Class LL Volleyball, Second Round – Southington 3, Staples 0     |     Class LL Volleyball, Second Round – Cheshire 3, Stamford 1     |     Class LL Girls Soccer, Second Round – Trumbull 3, Warde 1     |     Class LL Volleyball, Second Round – Ridgefield 3, New Canaan 1     |     Class M Field Hockey Quarterfinals – New Canaan 2, Pomperaug 1     |     Class LL Girls Soccer, Second Round – New Canaan 1, Notre Dame-Fairfield 0     |     Class LL Girls Soccer, Second Round – Staples 1, Ludlowe 0     |     Class LL Girls Soccer, Second Round – Darien 2, Shelton 1     |     Class LL Girls Soccer, Second Round – Ridgefield 2, Southington 1     |     Class LL Girls Soccer, Second Round – St. Joseph 1, Pomperaug 1 (SJ wins 5-3 PKs)     |     Class LL Girls Soccer, Second Round – Newtown 1, Wilton 0

Class L Field Hockey Quarterfinals – Staples 2, Cheshire 1

Posted by FCIAC on November 10, 2017 in All Highlights, Field Hockey, Highlights ·

Staples 1-1 2

Cheshire 0-1 1

Staples Scoring: Gabriela Vega 1 goal; Meghan Johnson 1 goal

Cheshire Scoring: Meaghan Hogan 1 goal

No. 7 Staples will play No. 3 Greenwich in the semifinals at a neutral site on Nov. 14 or 15

Previous Post Class LL Boys Soccer Quarterfinals - Norwalk 2, Ridgefield 1 (2 OT) Next Post Class L Field Hockey Quarterfinals - Greenwich 2, Glastonbury 1
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress