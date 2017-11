FCIAC state tournament scoreboard and box scores for Friday, Nov. 10

Below is the boys soccer, field hockey, and volleyball scoreboard for state tournament games played on Friday, Nov. 10. Statistics are included where provided.

Class LL Boys Soccer Quarterfinals

Norwalk 2, Ridgefield 1 (2 OT)

Norwalk 0-1-0-1 2

Ridgefield 0-1-0-0 1

Norwalk Scoring: Lucas Araujo 1 goal; Michael Hidalgo 1 goal

Ridgefield Scoring: J.T. Siano 1 goal

Goalies

N – Cole Judkins and Gianluca Trofa 7 saves

R – Ray Dearth 7 saves

Hidalgo scored with 3 seconds remaining in the second OT for the win

No. 20 Norwalk will play the Naugatuck/Wilbur Cross winner in the semifinals at a neutral site on Nov. 13 or 14

Glastonbury 3, Danbury 0

Danbury 0-0 0

Glastonbury 1-2 3

Glastonbury Scoring: Sebastian Sanzaro 1 goal; Benjamin Harris 1 goal; Michael Bernardi 1 goal

Goalies

D – David Mollenthiel 5 saves

Class L Field Hockey Quarterfinals

Staples 2, Cheshire 1

Staples 1-1 2

Cheshire 0-1 1

Staples Scoring: Gabriela Vega 1 goal; Meghan Johnson 1 goal

Cheshire Scoring: Meaghan Hogan 1 goal

No. 7 Staples will play No. 3 Greenwich in the semifinals at a neutral site on Nov. 14 or 15

Greenwich 2, Glastonbury 1

Glastonbury 1-0 1

Greenwich 0-2 2

Greenwich Scoring: Taylor Stamos 1 goal; Zoe Metalios 1 goal

No. 3 Greenwich will play No. 7 Staples in the semifinals at a neutral site on Nov. 14 or 15

Darien 2, Norwalk 1 (OT)

Darien 1-0-1 2

Norwalk 0-1-0 1

Darien Scoring: Katie Elders 1 goal, 1 assist; Kiki Tropsa 1 goal

Norwalk Scoring: Lily L’Archevesque 1 goal

Goalies

D – Erica Blaze 9 saves

N – Jessica Monteiro 5 saves

No. 5 Darien will play the Enfield/Ludlowe winner in the semifinals at a neutral site on Nov. 14 or 15

Class M Volleyball Quarterfinals

St. Joseph 3, Lewis Mills 0

25-10, 25-14, 25-10

St. Joseph Stats

Jenna Koonitsky – 8 kills, 3 blocks

Grace Vocalina – 31 assists, 3 aces

Christina Crocco – 12 kills, 3 blocks

No. 1 St. Joseph will play No. 4 Haddam-Killingworth in the semifinals at a neutral site on Tues., Nov. 14