Eleven FCIAC teams advance in state playoffs; semifinal schedule set

Eleven FCIAC teams are one step away from the state finals, as soccer, field hockey and volleyball head into the final week of the fall season.

The conference has had its best showings in Class LL girls soccer and Class L field hockey, earning three of the four semifinal spots in each of those tournaments.

In girls soccer, four teams are in the semis, including Darien, Staples and Ridgefield in Class LL, and St. Joseph in Class L.

Four FCIAC field hockey teams are also in the semifinals, including Darien, Staples and Ridgefield in Class L, and New Canaan in Class M.

The Norwalk Bears are the lone FCIAC team in the boys soccer semis, as they’ll take on top-seeded Naugatuck in Class LL, while in volleyball, Greenwich and St. Joseph are in the semifinals for Class LL and M, respectively.

Sites and times for the state semifinals are set in all but one game.

Monday, Nov. 13

Class LL Boys Soccer Semifinals

No. 20 Norwalk (13-6-2) vs. No. 1 Naugatuck (15-1-2) at Newtown HS, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Class M Volleyball Semifinals

No. 1 St. Joseph (23-2) vs. No. 4 Haddam-Killingworth (19-3) at Jonathan Law HS, Milford, 5 p.m.

Class L Field Hockey Semifinals

No. 5 Darien (18-2-1-0) vs. No. 1 Enfield (18-0-0-0) at Cheshire HS, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Greenwich (17-3-0-0) vs. No. 7 Staples (13-2-0-1) at Brien McMahon HS, 6 p.m.

Class M Field Hockey Semifinals

No. 8 New Canaan (11-8-0-0) vs. No. 4 Branford (15-2-0-1) at Trumbull HS, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Class LL Girls Soccer Semifinals

No. 4 Staples (16-4-1) vs. No. 8 Darien (14-3-3) at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Ridgefield (14-3-3) vs. No. 6 Glastonbury (13-2-3) at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 6:30 p.m.

Class L Girls Soccer Semifinals

No. 3 St. Joseph (17-1-4) vs. No. 2 Daniel Hand (17-1-1) at West Haven, 6:30 p.m.

Class LL Volleyball Semifinals

No. 6 Greenwich (22-4) vs. No. 2 Southington (18-2), time and site TBA