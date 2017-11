FCIAC state tournament scoreboard and box scores for Nov. 10-11

Below is the girls soccer, volleyball, and field hockey scoreboard for state tournament games played on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11. Statistics are included where provided.

Class LL Boys Soccer Quarterfinals

Glastonbury 3, Danbury 0

Danbury 0-0 0

Glastonbury 1-2 3

Glastonbury Scoring: Sebastian Sanzaro 1 goal; Benjamin Harris 1 goal; Michael Bernardi 1 goal

Goalies

D – David Mollenthiel 5 saves

Norwalk 2, Ridgefield 1 (2 OT)

Norwalk 0-1-0-1 2

Ridgefield 0-1-0-0 1

Norwalk Scoring: Lucas Araujo 1 goal; Michael Hidalgo 1 goal

Ridgefield Scoring: J.T. Siano 1 goal

Goalies

N – Cole Judkins and Gianluca Trofa 7 saves

R – Ray Dearth 7 saves

Hidalgo scored with 3 seconds remaining in the second OT for the win

No. 20 Norwalk will play No. 1 Naugatuck in the semifinals at Newtown HS, 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13

Class L Field Hockey Quarterfinals

Staples 2, Cheshire 1

Staples 1-1 2

Cheshire 0-1 1

Staples Scoring: Gabriela Vega 1 goal; Meghan Johnson 1 goal; Christine Taylor 1 assist; Abby Najarian 1 assist

Cheshire Scoring: Meaghan Hogan 1 goal

Goalies

S – Bridget Mulloy 2 saves

No. 7 Staples will play No. 3 Greenwich in the semifinals at Brien McMahon HS, 6 p.m., Tues., Nov. 14

Greenwich 2, Glastonbury 1

Glastonbury 1-0 1

Greenwich 0-2 2

Greenwich Scoring: Taylor Stamos 1 goal; Zoe Metalios 1 goal

No. 3 Greenwich will play No. 7 Staples in the semifinals at Brien McMahon HS, 6 p.m., Tues., Nov. 14

Darien 2, Norwalk 1 (OT)

Darien 1-0-1 2

Norwalk 0-1-0 1

Darien Scoring: Katie Elders 1 goal, 1 assist; Kiki Tropsa 1 goal

Norwalk Scoring: Lily L’Archevesque 1 goal

Goalies

D – Erica Blaze 9 saves

N – Jessica Monteiro 5 saves

No. 5 Darien will play the No. 1 Enfield in the semifinals at at Cheshire HS, 5 p.m., Tues., Nov. 14

Class M Volleyball Quarterfinals

St. Joseph 3, Lewis Mills 0

25-10, 25-14, 25-10

St. Joseph Stats

Jenna Koonitsky – 8 kills, 3 blocks

Grace Vocalina – 31 assists, 3 aces

Christina Crocco – 12 kills, 3 blocks

No. 1 St. Joseph will play No. 4 Haddam-Killingworth in the semifinals at Jonathan Law HS, Milford, 5 p.m., Tues., Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 11

Class LL Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

Staples 1, Trumbull 1 (Staples wins 3-1 PKs)

Trumbull 0-1-0-0 1

Staples 0-1-0-0 1

Trumbull Scoring: Julia Jager 1 goal, Ashley Wright 1 assist

Staples Scoring: Marlo Von der Ahe 1 goal

Goalies

T – Avery Rice

S – Anna Sivinski

No. 4 Staples will play No. 8 Darien in the semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS, 6:30 p.m., Wed., Nov. 15

Darien 1, Suffield 0

Darien 1-0 1

Suffield 0-0 0

Darien Scoring: Katie Ramsay 1 goal

Goalies

D – Christine Fiore 6 saves

S – Ava Boccasille 5 saves

No. 8 Darien will play No. 4 Staples in the semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS, 6:30 p.m., Wed., Nov. 15

Ridgefield 1, Enfield 0

Ridgefield 1-0 1

Enfield 0-0 0

Ridgefield Scoring: Faith Arnold 1 goal

Goalies

R – Lauren Castle

E – Cat Fonseca

No. 7 Ridgefield will play No. 6 Glastonbury in the semifinals at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 6:30 p.m., Wed., Nov. 15

Class L Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

St. Joseph 5, Farmington 1

Farmington 0-1 1

St. Joseph 4-1 5

Farmington Scoring: Melanie Rodriguez 1 goal; Isabelle Lipinski 1 assist

St. Joseph Scoring: Jessica Mazo 2 goals; Tory Bike 1 goal; Dori Grasso 1 goal; Nina Pizzicarola 1 goal; Alexis Mason 2 assists

Goalies

SJ – Veronica O’Rourke 3 saves

No. 3 St. Joseph will face No. 2 Daniel Hand in the semifinals at West Haven, 6:30 p.m., Wed., Nov. 15

RHAM 3, New Canaan 0

New Canaan 0-0 0

RHAM 2-1 3

Class L Field Hockey Quarterfinals

Enfield 1, Ludlowe 0

Ludlowe 0-0 0

Enfield 1-0 1

Class LL Volleyball Quarterfinals

Greenwich 3, Ridgefield 0

25-15, 25-22, 25-7

No. 6 Greenwich will play No. 2 Southington in the semifinals at a neutral site, Wed., Nov. 15

Southington 3, Trumbull 0

25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17

Trumbull Stats

Krystina Schueler – 11 kills, 5 blocks

Becca Lubbert – 15 digs, 2 assists, 10 service points, 1 ace

Julia Roberto – 8 kills, 1 block

Ally Nielsen – 31 assists, 8 digs