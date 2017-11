New Canaan 1-1 2

Branford 0-1 1

New Canaan Scoring: Meghan Mitchell, penalty stroke, at 17:26; Marlee Smith, assisted by Lauren Sturm at 37:31

Branford: Brianna Shaw at 57:11

Goalies

NC – Emily Gaeta 8 saves

Branford – Erica Klarman 1 save

No. 8 New Canaan will play No. 2 Daniel Hand in the final at Wethersfield HS on Sat., Nov. 18, time TBA