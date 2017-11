25-19, 25-13, 25-10

St. Joseph Stats

Elena Ball – 9 kills, 19 service points, 2 aces

Grace Vocalina – 24 assists

Bridget Fatse – 7 kills, 2 blocks

Christina Crocco – 6 kills, 2 blocks

No. 1 St. Joseph will play No. 7 East Haven in the final at East Haven HS on Sat., Nov. 18, time TBA