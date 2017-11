FCIAC state tournament schedule and box scores for Nov. 13-15

Below is the soccer, field hockey and volleyball schedule and scoreboard for state tournament for Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 13-15. Statistics are included where provided.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Class LL Girls Soccer Semifinals

No. 4 Staples (16-4-1) vs. No. 8 Darien (14-3-3) at Fairfield-Ludlowe, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Ridgefield (14-3-3) vs. No. 6 Glastonbury (13-2-3) at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 6:30 p.m.

Class L Girls Soccer Semifinals

No. 3 St. Joseph (17-1-4) vs. No. 2 Daniel Hand (17-1-1) at West Haven, 6:30 p.m.

Class LL Volleyball Semifinals

No. 6 Greenwich (22-4) vs. No. 2 Southington (18-2), at Bunnell HS, Stratford, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Class M Volleyball Semifinals – St. Joseph 3, Haddam-Killingworth 0

25-19, 25-13, 25-10

St. Joseph Stats

Elena Ball – 9 kills, 19 service points, 2 aces

Grace Vocalina – 24 assists

Bridget Fatse – 7 kills, 2 blocks

Christina Crocco – 6 kills, 2 blocks

No. 1 St. Joseph will play No. 7 East Haven in the final at East Haven HS on Sat., Nov. 18, time TBA

Class L Field Hockey Semifinals – Darien 4, Enfield 1

Darien 1-3 4

Enfield 0-1 1

Darien Scoring: Shea van den Broek 1 goal, 1 assist; Molly Hellman 1 goal; Sydney Schrenker 1 goal; Bridget Mahoney 1 goal; Kerry Blatney 1 assist; Katie Elders 1 assist; Kiki Tropsa 1 assist

Enfield Scoring: Taylor Geaglone 1 goal

Goalies

D – Erica Blaze 5 saves

E – Kelly Mazza 10 saves

No. 5 Darien will play No. 7 Staples in the final at Wethersfield HS on Sat., Nov. 18, time TBA

Class L Field Hockey Semifinals – Staples 2, Greenwich 0

Staples 2-0 2

Greenwich 0-0 0

Staples Scoring: Christine Taylor 2 goals; Meghan Johnson 1 assist

Goalies

S – Bridget Mulloy 5 saves

G – Emily Gunzburg 5 saves

No. 7 Staples will play No. 5 Darien in the final at Wethersfield HS on Sat., Nov. 18, time TBA

Class M Field Hockey Semifinals – New Canaan 2, Branford 1

New Canaan 1-1 2

Branford 0-1 1

New Canaan Scoring: Meghan Mitchell, penalty stroke, at 17:26; Marlee Smith, assisted by Lauren Sturm at 37:31

Branford: Brianna Shaw at 57:11

Goalies

NC – Emily Gaeta 8 saves

Branford – Erica Klarman 1 save

No. 8 New Canaan will play No. 2 Daniel Hand in the final at Wethersfield HS on Sat., Nov. 18, time TBA

Monday, Nov. 13

Class LL Boys Soccer Semifinals – Naugatuck 1, Norwalk 0

Norwalk 0-0-0-0 0

Naugatuck 0-0-1-0 0

Naugatuck Scoring: Vinicius Knupp 1 goal (PK)

Goal came in the 82nd minute

Goalies

NOR – Cole Judkins and Gianluca Trufa 5 saves

NAUG – Aren Seeger 12 saves