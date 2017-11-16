Eight FCIAC teams reach state finals; Championship schedule and semifinal box scores

The FCIAC will have eight teams battling for state championships on Saturday as the fall soccer, volleyball and field hockey tournaments reach their finales this week.

The conference went 8-3 in this week’s semifinals, with two of those losses coming in head-to-head match-ups of league teams.

Saturday’s finals will feature two more head-to-head contests — one each in girls soccer and field hockey.

In girls soccer, the Ridgefield Tigers and Staples Wreckers will clash for the Class LL title, while the St. Joseph Cadets, this year’s FCIAC champs, will play top-seeded RHAM for the Class L crown.

In field hockey, Darien and Staples will play in the Class L final in a rematch of last year’s final which resulted in a 0-0 tie and co-champs. In Class M, New Canaan will bid for a third straight title against the Daniel Hand Tigers.

The Greenwich Cardinals and St. Joseph Cadets, this year’s FCIAC volleyball finalists, will be playing for two state titles. St. Joseph will meet East Haven in the Class M final, while Greenwich will face Amity in the Class LL final.

Here’s a look at the championship schedule and the semifinal box scores…

CIAC Championship Weekend – Saturday, Nov. 18

Class L Girls Soccer Championship

No. 3 St. Joseph (18-1-4) vs. No. 1 RHAM (19-1-0) at Middletown HS, 10 a.m.

Class LL Girls Soccer Championship

No. 7 Ridgefield (15-3-3) vs. No. 4 Staples (17-4-1) at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven, 1 p.m.

Class L Field Hockey Championship

No. 5 Darien (19-2-1-0) vs. No. 7 Staples (14-3-0-1) at Wethersfield HS, Noon

Class M Field Hockey Championship

No. 8 New Canaan (12-8-0-0) vs. No. 2 Daniel Hand (16-1-2-0) at Wethersfield HS, 2 p.m.

Class M Volleyball Championship

No. 1 St. Joseph (24-2) vs. No. 7 East Haven (20-4) at East Haven HS, 4 p.m.

Class LL Volleyball Championship

No. 6 Greenwich (23-4) vs. No. 5 Amity (18-3) at East Haven HS, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Class LL Girls Soccer Semifinals – Staples 3, Darien 2

Staples 1-2 3

Darien 0-2 2

Staples Scoring: Reese Sutter 2 goals (36th minute and 76th minute); Olivia Ronca 1 goal (43rd minute)

Darien Scoring: Katie Ramsay 2 goals (70th minute and 78th minute); Ellen Harnisch 1 assist; Nathalie Bravo 1 assist

Goalies

S – Anna Sivinski 6 saves

D – Christine Fiore 6 saves; Caroline Orpahnos 6 saves

Class LL Girls Soccer Semifinals – Ridgefield 0, Glastonbury 0 (Ridgefield wins 4-2 on PKs)

Ridgefield 0-0-0-0 0

Glastonbury 0-0-0-0 0

Ridgefield PKs: Claire Middlebrook, Kathryn Barlow, Emma Jacobson and Faith Arnold

Goalies

R – Lauren Castle 5 saves

G – Maddie Gehrhardt 5 saves

Class L Girls Soccer Semifinals – St. Joseph 3, Daniel Hand 0

St. Joseph 2-1 3

Daniel Hand 0-0 0

St. Joseph Scoring: Maddie Fried 2 goals; Jessica Mazo 1 goal; Andriana Cabral 1 assist

Goalies

SJ – Veronica O’Rourke

DH – Morgan Lipford

Class LL Volleyball Semifinals – Greenwich 3, Southington 1

15-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Class M Volleyball Semifinals – St. Joseph 3, Haddam-Killingworth 0

25-19, 25-13, 25-10

St. Joseph Stats

Elena Ball – 9 kills, 19 service points, 2 aces

Grace Vocalina – 24 assists

Bridget Fatse – 7 kills, 2 blocks

Christina Crocco – 6 kills, 2 blocks

Class L Field Hockey Semifinals – Darien 4, Enfield 1

Darien 1-3 4

Enfield 0-1 1

Darien Scoring: Shea van den Broek 1 goal, 1 assist; Molly Hellman 1 goal; Sydney Schrenker 1 goal; Bridget Mahoney 1 goal; Kerry Blatney 1 assist; Katie Elders 1 assist; Kiki Tropsa 1 assist

Enfield Scoring: Taylor Geaglone 1 goal

Goalies

D – Erica Blaze 5 saves

E – Kelly Mazza 10 saves

Class L Field Hockey Semifinals – Staples 2, Greenwich 0

Staples 2-0 2

Greenwich 0-0 0

Staples Scoring: Christine Taylor 2 goals; Meghan Johnson 1 assist

Goalies

S – Bridget Mulloy 5 saves

G – Emily Gunzburg 7 saves

Class M Field Hockey Semifinals – New Canaan 2, Branford 1

New Canaan 1-1 2

Branford 0-1 1

New Canaan Scoring: Meghan Mitchell, penalty stroke, at 17:26; Marlee Smith, assisted by Lauren Sturm at 37:31

Branford: Brianna Shaw at 57:11

Goalies

NC – Emily Gaeta 8 saves

Branford – Erica Klarman 1 save

Monday, Nov. 13

Class LL Boys Soccer Semifinals – Naugatuck 1, Norwalk 0

Norwalk 0-0-0-0 0

Naugatuck 0-0-1-0 0

Naugatuck Scoring: Vinicius Knupp 1 goal (PK)

Goal came in the 82nd minute

Goalies

NOR – Cole Judkins and Gianluca Trufa 5 saves

NAUG – Aren Seeger 12 saves