The State Soccer, Field Hockey and Volleyball Finals by the numbers

Posted by Dave Stewart on November 17, 2017 in FCIAC, Field Hockey News, News, Soccer News, Tournaments, Volleyball News ·

Eight FCIAC teams will be playing in the CIAC finals for girls soccer, volleyball and field hockey titles on Saturday, Nov. 18, with teams from six schools in action.

Here’s a look at some stats on the six games involving conference teams, and the paths they’ve taken to get to the finals.

Class L Girls Soccer Championship

No. 3 St. Joseph (18-1-4) vs. No. 1 RHAM (19-1-0) at Middletown HS, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph Cadets

Season Record: 18-1-4

Postseason Record: 7-0 (FCIAC champion)

State Championships: 5 (Last won in 2016, 4-0 over Masuk)

Record in CIAC finals: 5-1

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 14

Goals Allowed: 2

Path To State Final: Defeated Windsor 5-0; Pomperaug 1-1 (5-3 PKs); Farmington 5-1; and Daniel Hand 3-0

RHAM Sachems

Season Record: 19-1-0

State Championships: 2 (Last won in 2010, 2-1 over Avon)

Record in CIAC finals: 2-0

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 13

Goals Allowed: 1

Path To State Final: Defeated Bunnell 5-0; Guilford 2-1 (OT); New Canaan 3-0; and East Lyme 3-0

Class LL Girls Soccer Championship

No. 7 Ridgefield (15-3-3) vs. No. 4 Staples (17-4-1) at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven, 1 p.m.

Ridgefield Tigers

Season Record: 15-3-3

Postseason Record: 4-1 (FCIAC semifinals)

State Championships: 0

Record in CIAC finals: 0-3

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 3

Goals Allowed: 1

Path To State Final: First round bye; Defeated Southington 2-1; Enfield 1-0; and Glastonbury 0-0 (4-2 PKs)

Staples Wreckers

Season Record: 17-4-1

Postseason Record: 5-1 (FCIAC runner-up)

State Championships: 1 (Last won in 1989, 1-0 over Wilton)

Record in CIAC finals: 1-1

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 5

Goals Allowed: 3

Path To State Final: First round bye; Defeated Ludlowe 1-0; Trumbull 1-1 (3-1 PKs); and Darien 3-2

Class L Field Hockey Championship

No. 5 Darien (19-2-1-0) vs. No. 7 Staples (14-3-0-1) at Wethersfield HS, Noon

Darien Blue Wave

Season Record: 19-2-1-0

Postseason Record: 6-0 (FCIAC champion)

State Championships: 10 (Last won in 2016, co-champs with Staples after 0-0 tie)

Record in CIAC finals: 0-1-1

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 12

Goals Allowed: 2

Path To State Final: Defeated Hall 6-0; Norwalk 2-1 (OT); and Enfield 4-1

Staples Wreckers

Season Record: 14-3-0-1

Postseason Record: 3-1 (FCIAC quarterfinals)

State Championships: 1 (Last won in 2016, co-champs with Darien after 0-0 tie)

Record in CIAC finals: 8-2-2

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 6

Goals Allowed: 2

Path To State Final: Defeated Wilton 2-1; Cheshire 2-1; and Greenwich 2-0

Class M Field Hockey Championship

No. 8 New Canaan (12-8-0-0) vs. No. 2 Daniel Hand (16-1-2-0) at Wethersfield HS, 2 p.m.

New Canaan Rams

Season Record: 12-8-0-0

Postseason Record: 3-1 (FCIAC quarterfinals)

State Championships: 5 (Last won in 2016, 3-1 over Guilford)

Record in CIAC finals: 5-5

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 6

Goals Allowed: 2

Path To State Final: Defeated East Lyme 2-0; Pomperaug 2-1; and Branford 2-1

Daniel Hand Tigers

Season Record: 16-1-2-0

State Championships: 1 (Last won in 2014, 2-1 over Wilton)

Record in CIAC finals: 1-4

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 13

Goals Allowed: 2

Path To State Final: Defeated EO Smith 6-1; SHA 5-0; and Guilford 2-1

Class M Volleyball Championship

No. 1 St. Joseph (24-2) vs. No. 7 East Haven (20-4) at East Haven HS, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph Cadets

Season Record: 24-1

Postseason Record: 5-1 (FCIAC runner-up)

State Championships: 5 (Last won in 1997, 3-2 over EO Smith)

Record in CIAC finals: 5-2

State Playoffs

Sets Won: 9

Sets Lost: 0

Path To State Final: First round bye; Defeated Tolland 3-0; Lewis Mills 3-0; and Haddam-Killingworth 3-0

East Haven Yellowjackets

Season Record: 19-4

State Championships: 1 (Last won in 2004, 3-1 over Masuk)

Record in CIAC finals: 1-0

State Playoffs

Sets Won: 12

Sets Lost: 4

Path To State Final: Defeated Ledyard 3-1; Northwestern 3-0; Torrington 3-1; and Seymour 3-2

Class LL Volleyball Championship

No. 6 Greenwich (23-4) vs. No. 5 Amity (18-3) at East Haven HS, 7 p.m.

Greenwich Cardinals

Season Record: 23-4

Postseason Record: 7-0 (FCIAC champion)

State Championships: 1 (Last won in 2010, 3-0 over Ludlowe)

Record in CIAC finals: 1-1

State Playoffs

Sets Won: 12

Sets Lost: 1

Path To State Final: Defeated Darien 3-0; Newington 3-0; Ridgefield 3-0; and Southington 3-1

Amity Spartans

Season Record: 18-3

State Championships: 10 (Last won in 2003, 3-0 over Fitch)

Record in CIAC finals: 10-5

State Playoffs

Sets Won: 12

Sets Lost: 0

Path To State Final: Defeated Shelton 3-0; Simsbury 3-0; Conard 3-0; and Cheshire 3-0

The New Canaan Rams celebrate a goal by junior Meghan Mitchell during their 2-1 win over Branford in the Class M semifinals Tuesday night in Trumbull. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

