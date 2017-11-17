The State Soccer, Field Hockey and Volleyball Finals by the numbers

Eight FCIAC teams will be playing in the CIAC finals for girls soccer, volleyball and field hockey titles on Saturday, Nov. 18, with teams from six schools in action.

Here’s a look at some stats on the six games involving conference teams, and the paths they’ve taken to get to the finals.

Class L Girls Soccer Championship

No. 3 St. Joseph (18-1-4) vs. No. 1 RHAM (19-1-0) at Middletown HS, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph Cadets

Season Record: 18-1-4

Postseason Record: 7-0 (FCIAC champion)

State Championships: 5 (Last won in 2016, 4-0 over Masuk)

Record in CIAC finals: 5-1

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 14

Goals Allowed: 2

Path To State Final: Defeated Windsor 5-0; Pomperaug 1-1 (5-3 PKs); Farmington 5-1; and Daniel Hand 3-0

RHAM Sachems

Season Record: 19-1-0

State Championships: 2 (Last won in 2010, 2-1 over Avon)

Record in CIAC finals: 2-0

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 13

Goals Allowed: 1

Path To State Final: Defeated Bunnell 5-0; Guilford 2-1 (OT); New Canaan 3-0; and East Lyme 3-0

Class LL Girls Soccer Championship

No. 7 Ridgefield (15-3-3) vs. No. 4 Staples (17-4-1) at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven, 1 p.m.

Ridgefield Tigers

Season Record: 15-3-3

Postseason Record: 4-1 (FCIAC semifinals)

State Championships: 0

Record in CIAC finals: 0-3

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 3

Goals Allowed: 1

Path To State Final: First round bye; Defeated Southington 2-1; Enfield 1-0; and Glastonbury 0-0 (4-2 PKs)

Staples Wreckers

Season Record: 17-4-1

Postseason Record: 5-1 (FCIAC runner-up)

State Championships: 1 (Last won in 1989, 1-0 over Wilton)

Record in CIAC finals: 1-1

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 5

Goals Allowed: 3

Path To State Final: First round bye; Defeated Ludlowe 1-0; Trumbull 1-1 (3-1 PKs); and Darien 3-2

Class L Field Hockey Championship

No. 5 Darien (19-2-1-0) vs. No. 7 Staples (14-3-0-1) at Wethersfield HS, Noon

Darien Blue Wave

Season Record: 19-2-1-0

Postseason Record: 6-0 (FCIAC champion)

State Championships: 10 (Last won in 2016, co-champs with Staples after 0-0 tie)

Record in CIAC finals: 0-1-1

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 12

Goals Allowed: 2

Path To State Final: Defeated Hall 6-0; Norwalk 2-1 (OT); and Enfield 4-1

Staples Wreckers

Season Record: 14-3-0-1

Postseason Record: 3-1 (FCIAC quarterfinals)

State Championships: 1 (Last won in 2016, co-champs with Darien after 0-0 tie)

Record in CIAC finals: 8-2-2

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 6

Goals Allowed: 2

Path To State Final: Defeated Wilton 2-1; Cheshire 2-1; and Greenwich 2-0

Class M Field Hockey Championship

No. 8 New Canaan (12-8-0-0) vs. No. 2 Daniel Hand (16-1-2-0) at Wethersfield HS, 2 p.m.

New Canaan Rams

Season Record: 12-8-0-0

Postseason Record: 3-1 (FCIAC quarterfinals)

State Championships: 5 (Last won in 2016, 3-1 over Guilford)

Record in CIAC finals: 5-5

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 6

Goals Allowed: 2

Path To State Final: Defeated East Lyme 2-0; Pomperaug 2-1; and Branford 2-1

Daniel Hand Tigers

Season Record: 16-1-2-0

State Championships: 1 (Last won in 2014, 2-1 over Wilton)

Record in CIAC finals: 1-4

State Playoffs

Goals Scored: 13

Goals Allowed: 2

Path To State Final: Defeated EO Smith 6-1; SHA 5-0; and Guilford 2-1

Class M Volleyball Championship

No. 1 St. Joseph (24-2) vs. No. 7 East Haven (20-4) at East Haven HS, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph Cadets

Season Record: 24-1

Postseason Record: 5-1 (FCIAC runner-up)

State Championships: 5 (Last won in 1997, 3-2 over EO Smith)

Record in CIAC finals: 5-2

State Playoffs

Sets Won: 9

Sets Lost: 0

Path To State Final: First round bye; Defeated Tolland 3-0; Lewis Mills 3-0; and Haddam-Killingworth 3-0

East Haven Yellowjackets

Season Record: 19-4

State Championships: 1 (Last won in 2004, 3-1 over Masuk)

Record in CIAC finals: 1-0

State Playoffs

Sets Won: 12

Sets Lost: 4

Path To State Final: Defeated Ledyard 3-1; Northwestern 3-0; Torrington 3-1; and Seymour 3-2

Class LL Volleyball Championship

No. 6 Greenwich (23-4) vs. No. 5 Amity (18-3) at East Haven HS, 7 p.m.

Greenwich Cardinals

Season Record: 23-4

Postseason Record: 7-0 (FCIAC champion)

State Championships: 1 (Last won in 2010, 3-0 over Ludlowe)

Record in CIAC finals: 1-1

State Playoffs

Sets Won: 12

Sets Lost: 1

Path To State Final: Defeated Darien 3-0; Newington 3-0; Ridgefield 3-0; and Southington 3-1

Amity Spartans

Season Record: 18-3

State Championships: 10 (Last won in 2003, 3-0 over Fitch)

Record in CIAC finals: 10-5

State Playoffs

Sets Won: 12

Sets Lost: 0

Path To State Final: Defeated Shelton 3-0; Simsbury 3-0; Conard 3-0; and Cheshire 3-0