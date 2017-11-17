The State Soccer, Field Hockey and Volleyball Finals by the numbers

Eight FCIAC teams will be playing in the CIAC finals for girls soccer, volleyball and field hockey titles on Saturday, Nov. 18, with teams from six schools in action.
Here’s a look at some stats on the six games involving conference teams, and the paths they’ve taken to get to the finals.
Class L Girls Soccer Championship
No. 3 St. Joseph (18-1-4) vs. No. 1 RHAM (19-1-0) at Middletown HS, 10 a.m.
St. Joseph Cadets
Season Record: 18-1-4
Postseason Record: 7-0 (FCIAC champion)
State Championships: 5 (Last won in 2016, 4-0 over Masuk)
Record in CIAC finals: 5-1
State Playoffs
Goals Scored: 14
Goals Allowed: 2
Path To State Final: Defeated Windsor 5-0; Pomperaug 1-1 (5-3 PKs); Farmington 5-1; and Daniel Hand 3-0
RHAM Sachems
Season Record: 19-1-0
State Championships: 2 (Last won in 2010, 2-1 over Avon)
Record in CIAC finals: 2-0
State Playoffs
Goals Scored: 13
Goals Allowed: 1
Path To State Final: Defeated Bunnell 5-0; Guilford 2-1 (OT); New Canaan 3-0; and East Lyme 3-0
Class LL Girls Soccer Championship
No. 7 Ridgefield (15-3-3) vs. No. 4 Staples (17-4-1) at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven, 1 p.m.
Ridgefield Tigers
Season Record: 15-3-3
Postseason Record: 4-1 (FCIAC semifinals)
State Championships: 0
Record in CIAC finals: 0-3
State Playoffs
Goals Scored: 3
Goals Allowed: 1
Path To State Final: First round bye; Defeated Southington 2-1; Enfield 1-0; and Glastonbury 0-0 (4-2 PKs)
Staples Wreckers
Season Record: 17-4-1
Postseason Record: 5-1 (FCIAC runner-up)
State Championships: 1 (Last won in 1989, 1-0 over Wilton)
Record in CIAC finals: 1-1
State Playoffs
Goals Scored: 5
Goals Allowed: 3
Path To State Final: First round bye; Defeated Ludlowe 1-0; Trumbull 1-1 (3-1 PKs); and Darien 3-2
Class L Field Hockey Championship
No. 5 Darien (19-2-1-0) vs. No. 7 Staples (14-3-0-1) at Wethersfield HS, Noon
Darien Blue Wave
Season Record: 19-2-1-0
Postseason Record: 6-0 (FCIAC champion)
State Championships: 10 (Last won in 2016, co-champs with Staples after 0-0 tie)
Record in CIAC finals: 0-1-1
State Playoffs
Goals Scored: 12
Goals Allowed: 2
Path To State Final: Defeated Hall 6-0; Norwalk 2-1 (OT); and Enfield 4-1
Staples Wreckers
Season Record: 14-3-0-1
Postseason Record: 3-1 (FCIAC quarterfinals)
State Championships: 1 (Last won in 2016, co-champs with Darien after 0-0 tie)
Record in CIAC finals: 8-2-2
State Playoffs
Goals Scored: 6
Goals Allowed: 2
Path To State Final: Defeated Wilton 2-1; Cheshire 2-1; and Greenwich 2-0
Class M Field Hockey Championship
No. 8 New Canaan (12-8-0-0) vs. No. 2 Daniel Hand (16-1-2-0) at Wethersfield HS, 2 p.m.
New Canaan Rams
Season Record: 12-8-0-0
Postseason Record: 3-1 (FCIAC quarterfinals)
State Championships: 5 (Last won in 2016, 3-1 over Guilford)
Record in CIAC finals: 5-5
State Playoffs
Goals Scored: 6
Goals Allowed: 2
Path To State Final: Defeated East Lyme 2-0; Pomperaug 2-1; and Branford 2-1
Daniel Hand Tigers
Season Record: 16-1-2-0
State Championships: 1 (Last won in 2014, 2-1 over Wilton)
Record in CIAC finals: 1-4
State Playoffs
Goals Scored: 13
Goals Allowed: 2
Path To State Final: Defeated EO Smith 6-1; SHA 5-0; and Guilford 2-1
Class M Volleyball Championship
No. 1 St. Joseph (24-2) vs. No. 7 East Haven (20-4) at East Haven HS, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph Cadets
Season Record: 24-1
Postseason Record: 5-1 (FCIAC runner-up)
State Championships: 5 (Last won in 1997, 3-2 over EO Smith)
Record in CIAC finals: 5-2
State Playoffs
Sets Won: 9
Sets Lost: 0
Path To State Final: First round bye; Defeated Tolland 3-0; Lewis Mills 3-0; and Haddam-Killingworth 3-0
East Haven Yellowjackets
Season Record: 19-4
State Championships: 1 (Last won in 2004, 3-1 over Masuk)
Record in CIAC finals: 1-0
State Playoffs
Sets Won: 12
Sets Lost: 4
Path To State Final: Defeated Ledyard 3-1; Northwestern 3-0; Torrington 3-1; and Seymour 3-2
Class LL Volleyball Championship
No. 6 Greenwich (23-4) vs. No. 5 Amity (18-3) at East Haven HS, 7 p.m.
Greenwich Cardinals
Season Record: 23-4
Postseason Record: 7-0 (FCIAC champion)
State Championships: 1 (Last won in 2010, 3-0 over Ludlowe)
Record in CIAC finals: 1-1
State Playoffs
Sets Won: 12
Sets Lost: 1
Path To State Final: Defeated Darien 3-0; Newington 3-0; Ridgefield 3-0; and Southington 3-1
Amity Spartans
Season Record: 18-3
State Championships: 10 (Last won in 2003, 3-0 over Fitch)
Record in CIAC finals: 10-5
State Playoffs
Sets Won: 12
Sets Lost: 0
Path To State Final: Defeated Shelton 3-0; Simsbury 3-0; Conard 3-0; and Cheshire 3-0