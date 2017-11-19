FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     State tournament scoreboard: FCIAC teams win five titles in soccer, field hockey and volleyball     |     Class LL Volleyball Championship – Greenwich 3, Amity 1     |     Class M Volleyball Championship – St. Joseph 3, East Haven 1     |     Class LL Girls Soccer Championship – Ridgefield 2, Staples 1     |     Class L Girls Soccer Championship – St. Joseph 1, RHAM 0     |     Class L Field Hockey Championship – Staples 1, Darien 0     |     Class M Field Hockey Championship – Daniel Hand 2, New Canaan 1     |     Football – Greenwich 48, Xavier 20     |     Football – Central 46, Ludlowe 44     |     Eight FCIAC teams reach state finals; Championship schedule and semifinal box scores     |     Class LL Girls Soccer Semifinals – Ridgefield 0, Glastonbury 0 (Ridgefield wins 4-2 on PKs)     |     Class LL Girls Soccer Semifinals – Staples 3, Darien 2     |     Class L Girls Soccer Semifinals – St. Joseph 3, Daniel Hand 0     |     Class LL Volleyball Semifinals – Greenwich 3, Southington 1     |     FCIAC state tournament schedule and box scores for Nov. 13-15     |     Class M Volleyball Semifinals – St. Joseph 3, Haddam-Killingworth 0     |     Class L Field Hockey Semifinals – Staples 2, Greenwich 0     |     Class L Field Hockey Semifinals – Darien 4, Enfield 1     |     Class M Field Hockey Semifinals – New Canaan 2, Branford 1     |     Class LL Boys Soccer Semifinals – Naugatuck 1, Norwalk 0

State tournament scoreboard: FCIAC teams win five titles in soccer, field hockey and volleyball

Posted by Dave Stewart on November 19, 2017 in All Highlights, FCIAC, Field Hockey, Field Hockey News, Girls Soccer, Girls Volleyball, Highlights, News, Soccer News, Tournaments, Volleyball News ·

The FCIAC captured five state championships in girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball on Saturday, capping a tremendous fall season for the conference.

In girls soccer, the Ridgefield Tigers won their first state championship with a 2-1 win over fellow FCIAC team Staples in Class LL, while the St. Joseph Cadets, already the FCIAC champs this fall, completed a fantastic campaign with a 1-0 win over RHAM for their third consecutive Class L title.

In field hockey, Staples received a late goal from Abby Najarian and knocked off the Darien Blue Wave for the Class L championship. Those two teams were co-champs last year after playing to a scoreless tie.

The New Canaan Rams, meanwhile, had its two-year reign as state Class M champions ended in a thriller against Daniel Hand, 2-1.

The St. Joseph volleyball team gave the school its second championship of the day when the top-seeded Cadets topped East Haven 3-1 in the Class M final. The Greenwich Cardinals, the 2017 FCIAC champs, made it two FCIAC champions on the court with a 3-1 win over Amity in the evening.

Below is the scoreboard for Saturday’s state finals involving FCIAC teams. Box scores and stats areincluded where provided.

Class LL Girls Soccer Championship – Ridgefield 2, Staples 1

Ridgefield 0-2 2

Staples 0-1 1

Ridgefield Scoring: Claire Middlebrook 2 goals; Caitlin Slaminko 1 assist

Staples Scoring: Arianna Gerig 1 goal

Goalies

R – Lauren Castle 5 saves

S – Anna Sivinksi 5 saves

Scoring

First Half

No Scoring

Second Half

R – Claire Middlebrook, 48th minute

R – Middlebrook, assisted by Caitlin Slaminko, 59th minute

S – Arianna Gerig, 75th minute

Records: Ridgefield (16-3-3); Staples (17-5-1)

Class L Girls Soccer Championship – St. Joseph 1, RHAM 0

St. Joseph 0-1 1

RHAM 0-0 0

St. Joseph Scoring: Maddie Fried 1 goal; Jessica Mazo 1 assist (45th minute)

Goalies

SJ – Veronica O’Rourke 3 saves

RHAM – Sierra Blank 10 saves

Records: St. Joseph (19-1-4); RHAM (19-2-0)

Class L Field Hockey Championship – Staples 1, Darien 0

Staples 0-1 1

Darien 0-0 0

Staples Scoring: Abby Najarian 1 goal; Christine Taylor 1 assist (goal scored with 5:55 remaining)

Goalies

S – Bridget Mulloy 7 saves

D – Erica Blaze 7 saves

Records: Darien (19-3-1-0); Staples (15-3-0-1)

Class M Field Hockey Championship – Daniel Hand 2, New Canaan 1

New Canaan 0-1 1

Daniel Hand 1-1 2

New Canaan Scoring: Meghan Mitchell 1 goal

Daniel Hand Scoring: Jackie Sandor 1 goal; Kathryn Donahey 1 goal; Sophie Schreck 1 assist; Taylor Leckey 1 assist

Goalies

NC – Emily Gaeta 9 saves

DH – Kylie Gargiulo 3 saves

Records: New Canaan (12-9-0-0); Daniel Hand (17-1-2-0)

Class M Volleyball Championship – St. Joseph 3, East Haven 1

26-24, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17

St. Joseph Stats

Elena Ball – 16 kills

Grace Vocalina – 36 assists

Christina Crocco – 9 kills, 5 blocks

Jenna Koonitsky – 9 kills, 5 blocks

Bridget Fatse – 8 kills

Records: St. Joseph (25-2); East Haven (20-5)

Class LL Volleyball Championship  – Greenwich 3, Amity 1

25-18, 26-28, 25-6, 25-18

Records: Greenwich (24-4); Amity (18-4)

Ridgefield players and coaches celebrate Saturday’s win in the CIAC Class LL girls soccer final. – Tim Murphy/HAN Network photo

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Class LL Volleyball Championship - Greenwich 3, Amity 1
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress