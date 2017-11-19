State tournament scoreboard: FCIAC teams win five titles in soccer, field hockey and volleyball

The FCIAC captured five state championships in girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball on Saturday, capping a tremendous fall season for the conference.

In girls soccer, the Ridgefield Tigers won their first state championship with a 2-1 win over fellow FCIAC team Staples in Class LL, while the St. Joseph Cadets, already the FCIAC champs this fall, completed a fantastic campaign with a 1-0 win over RHAM for their third consecutive Class L title.

In field hockey, Staples received a late goal from Abby Najarian and knocked off the Darien Blue Wave for the Class L championship. Those two teams were co-champs last year after playing to a scoreless tie.

The New Canaan Rams, meanwhile, had its two-year reign as state Class M champions ended in a thriller against Daniel Hand, 2-1.

The St. Joseph volleyball team gave the school its second championship of the day when the top-seeded Cadets topped East Haven 3-1 in the Class M final. The Greenwich Cardinals, the 2017 FCIAC champs, made it two FCIAC champions on the court with a 3-1 win over Amity in the evening.

Below is the scoreboard for Saturday’s state finals involving FCIAC teams. Box scores and stats areincluded where provided.

Class LL Girls Soccer Championship – Ridgefield 2, Staples 1

Ridgefield 0-2 2

Staples 0-1 1

Ridgefield Scoring: Claire Middlebrook 2 goals; Caitlin Slaminko 1 assist

Staples Scoring: Arianna Gerig 1 goal

Goalies

R – Lauren Castle 5 saves

S – Anna Sivinksi 5 saves

Scoring

First Half

No Scoring

Second Half

R – Claire Middlebrook, 48th minute

R – Middlebrook, assisted by Caitlin Slaminko, 59th minute

S – Arianna Gerig, 75th minute

Records: Ridgefield (16-3-3); Staples (17-5-1)

Class L Girls Soccer Championship – St. Joseph 1, RHAM 0

St. Joseph 0-1 1

RHAM 0-0 0

St. Joseph Scoring: Maddie Fried 1 goal; Jessica Mazo 1 assist (45th minute)

Goalies

SJ – Veronica O’Rourke 3 saves

RHAM – Sierra Blank 10 saves

Records: St. Joseph (19-1-4); RHAM (19-2-0)

Class L Field Hockey Championship – Staples 1, Darien 0

Staples 0-1 1

Darien 0-0 0

Staples Scoring: Abby Najarian 1 goal; Christine Taylor 1 assist (goal scored with 5:55 remaining)

Goalies

S – Bridget Mulloy 7 saves

D – Erica Blaze 7 saves

Records: Darien (19-3-1-0); Staples (15-3-0-1)

Class M Field Hockey Championship – Daniel Hand 2, New Canaan 1

New Canaan 0-1 1

Daniel Hand 1-1 2

New Canaan Scoring: Meghan Mitchell 1 goal

Daniel Hand Scoring: Jackie Sandor 1 goal; Kathryn Donahey 1 goal; Sophie Schreck 1 assist; Taylor Leckey 1 assist

Goalies

NC – Emily Gaeta 9 saves

DH – Kylie Gargiulo 3 saves

Records: New Canaan (12-9-0-0); Daniel Hand (17-1-2-0)

Class M Volleyball Championship – St. Joseph 3, East Haven 1

26-24, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17

St. Joseph Stats

Elena Ball – 16 kills

Grace Vocalina – 36 assists

Christina Crocco – 9 kills, 5 blocks

Jenna Koonitsky – 9 kills, 5 blocks

Bridget Fatse – 8 kills

Records: St. Joseph (25-2); East Haven (20-5)

Class LL Volleyball Championship – Greenwich 3, Amity 1

25-18, 26-28, 25-6, 25-18

Records: Greenwich (24-4); Amity (18-4)