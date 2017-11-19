FCIAC
Story links from the FCIAC’s state championships on Saturday

Posted by Dave Stewart on November 19, 2017 in FCIAC, Field Hockey News, News, Soccer News, Tournaments, Volleyball News ·

Class LL Girls Soccer Championship – Ridgefield 2, Staples 1

• Ridgefield Press – History-makers: Ridgefield beats Staples, wins first state title

• News Times – Ridgefield tops Staples for Class LL title

Class L Girls Soccer Championship – St. Joseph 1, RHAM 0

• Trumbull Times – St. Joseph wins third consecutive state title

Class L Field Hockey Championship – Staples 1, Darien 0

• Stamford Advocate – Staples knocks off Darien 1-0 to win Class L title

• Darien Times – Wave loses on late goal, well-timed defense from Wreckers

Class M Field Hockey Championship – Daniel Hand 2, New Canaan 1

• New Canaan Advertiser – New Canaan falls to Daniel Hand 2-1 in Class M final

• Ruden Report – New Canaan comes up short of three-peat

Class LL Volleyball Championship – Greenwich 3, Amity 1

• Greenwich Time – Greenwich beats Amity for Class LL volleyball championship

Class M Volleyball Championship – St. Joseph 3, East Haven 1

• Trumbull Times – St. Joseph wins Class M over East Haven

• CT Post – St. Joseph captures Class M volleyball crown

CIAC State Open Swimming & Diving – Greenwich wins third straight crown

• Greenwich Time – Greenwich wins third straight State Open

The Cadets get together after winning the Class M state championship. — David G. Whitham/Trumbull Times photo

 

 

