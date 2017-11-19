FCIAC
Support needed for Bridgeport Field of Dreams Foundation

Posted by FCIAC on November 19, 2017

The Bridgeport Field of Dreams Foundation was established to support Bridgeport public school athletes’ abilities to participate and compete with dignity, pride, and personal integrity.

Three new initiatives were launched by the Bridgeport Field of Dreams Foundation last summer, including middle school girls basketball, cheerleading and a combo football camp for the Bassick, Central and Harding squads. In addition, the summer soccer program expanded to two sites.

• Click here for a donor form (pdf)

• Click here for donation letter (pdf)

The foundation will continue to:

• intercede to help Bridgeport school teams with uniform purchases.

• support the Athletic Department with equipment needs.

• co-sponsor the MLK Basketball Classic at the Webster Bank Arena.

• sponsor the Bassick, Central and Harding boys and girls basketball teams in pre-season fall leagues.

For more information about the Bridgeport Field of Dreams Foundation, click here

The Bridgeport Field of Dreams Summer Soccer Academy.

 

