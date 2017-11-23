FCIAC Football Thanksgiving Scoreboard: Four league teams headed to states

The FCIAC put the wraps on another football season with the annual Thanksgiving Day games on Thursday, and will be sending four teams to the state tournaments, which start on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
The Greenwich Cardinals (10-o) completed an undefeated regular season and claimed the FCIAC championship with a 31-14 win over the Staples Wreckers in Westport. That win, combined with losses by both Naugatuck and Darien, pushed the Cardinals into the No. 1 seed atop the Class LL standings. They will face No. 8 Fairfield Prep (8-2) in the quarterfinals.
New Canaan became the final FCIAC team to punch its playoff ticket as the Rams shut out the Darien Blue Wave, 27-0, at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium. The game, which was carried live by the HAN Network, extended the Rams’ streak of state playoff bids to 13 years, while also ending the Blue Wave’s 34-game winning streak.
Both New Canaan (8-2) and Darien (9-1) will be heading to the state playoffs. Darien is the No. 3 seed in Class LL and will host No. 6 East Hartford (9-1) in the quarterfinals, while New Canaan is the No. 8 seed in Class L and will play at No. 1 Middletown (10-0) in the quarters.
The St. Joseph Cadets (9-1) took care of business with a 65-6 win over town rival Trumbull. The Cadets are the No. 2 seed in Class S and will host O’Brien Tech (8-2) in the quarterfinals.
Here’s the complete holiday scoreboard…
Thursday, Nov. 23
New Canaan 27, Darien 0
Records: New Canaan (8-2); Darien (9-1)
Greenwich 31, Staples 14
Records: Greenwich (10-0); Staples (6-4)
St. Joseph 65, Trumbull 6
Records: St. Joseph (9-1); Trumbull (2-7)
Stamford 26, Westhill 14
Records: Stamford (4-6); Westhill (6-4)
Warde 55, Ludlowe 22
Records: Warde (5-5); Ludlowe (1-9)
Wilton 42, Trinity Catholic 0
Records: Wilton (6-4); Trinity (2-8)
Norwalk 43, Brien McMahon 26
Records: Norwalk (6-4); Brien McMahon (1-9)
Harding 39, Bridgeport Central
Records: Harding (3-7); Bridgeport Central (2-8)
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Ridgefield 41, Danbury 0
Records: Ridgefield (7-3); Danbury (1-9)