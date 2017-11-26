FCIAC
Greenwich tops Staples, 31-14, to capture FCIAC football championship, No. 1 seed in Class LL

The Greenwich Cardinals secured the 2017 FCIAC football championship and a perfect 10-0 regular season with a 31-14 victory over the Staples Wreckers in Westport on Thanksgiving Day.

The Cardinals’ win, combined with losses by Darien and Naugatuck, propelled Greenwich into the No. 1 spot for the CIAC Class LL tournament. The Cards will host No. 8 Fairfield Prep (8-2) in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The league championship is Greenwich’s first since 2007.

“These kids kept fighting and working hard to be 10-0,” head coach John Marinelli told Dave Fierro of the Greenwich Time. “Give them a ton of credit.”

“Going into the playoffs undefeated and riding a win streak like this is great,” senior co-captain Kyle Woodring said. “We feel great going into the playoffs.”

For the full story on Greenwich’s Thanksgiving win and FCIAC title from the Greenwich Time, click here.

Tysen Comizio grinds out a few more yards during the Cardinals’ win over Staples on Thanksgiving. — Tyler Sizemore/Greenwich Time photo

 

