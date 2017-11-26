Greenwich tops Staples, 31-14, to capture FCIAC football championship, No. 1 seed in Class LL

The Greenwich Cardinals secured the 2017 FCIAC football championship and a perfect 10-0 regular season with a 31-14 victory over the Staples Wreckers in Westport on Thanksgiving Day.
The Cardinals’ win, combined with losses by Darien and Naugatuck, propelled Greenwich into the No. 1 spot for the CIAC Class LL tournament. The Cards will host No. 8 Fairfield Prep (8-2) in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.
The league championship is Greenwich’s first since 2007.
“These kids kept fighting and working hard to be 10-0,” head coach John Marinelli told Dave Fierro of the Greenwich Time. “Give them a ton of credit.”
“Going into the playoffs undefeated and riding a win streak like this is great,” senior co-captain Kyle Woodring said. “We feel great going into the playoffs.”
For the full story on Greenwich’s Thanksgiving win and FCIAC title from the Greenwich Time, click here.