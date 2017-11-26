New Canaan tops Darien 27-0 in Turkey Bowl; both rivals head to playoffs

One streak ends, and another continues.
The New Canaan Rams ended a five-year Thanksgiving drought with a 27-0 shutout of the rival Darien Blue Wave in Turkey Bowl XXIV Thursday at Boyle Stadium in Stamford.
The victory clinched a playoff berth for the Rams (8-2), who extended their streak of qualifying for the state tournament to 13 years, and also kept their bid for a fifth consecutive championship alive.
Most importantly for head coach Lou Marinelli, it was a game in which everything came together for the senior class.
“I’m so proud of our seniors,” Marinelli told the New Canaan Advertiser. “Our seniors have been maligned since they walked in the door as freshmen and for them to dig down and allow us to beat a team like Darien — I’m just so proud of them. They finally put it together and really led the way today.”
New Canaan (8-2) is the No. 8 seed in Class L and will play at No. 1 Middletown (10-0) in the quarterfinals, while Darien (9-1) is the No. 3 seed in Class LL and will host No. 6 East Hartford (9-1) in the quarterfinals. Both games will start at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.
