St. Joseph pounds Trumbull, will host O’Brien Tech in Class S quarterfinals

In the annual Thanksgiving “Rumble in Trumbull,” it was the St. Joseph who came out on top, defeating Trumbull High 65-6 on Thursday morning.
“We didn’t want to show up the way we did a year ago and I think we were ready to play,” St. Joseph head coach Joe Della Vecchia told the Trumbull Times, referring to Trumbull’s win on Thanksgiving a year ago.
The Cadets finish the regular season at 9-1 and will take the No. 2 seed for the Class S tournament. They’ll host No. 7 O’Brien tech (8-2) in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.