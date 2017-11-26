FCIAC
St. Joseph pounds Trumbull, will host O’Brien Tech in Class S quarterfinals

Posted by Shawn Sailer on November 26, 2017 in FCIAC, Football News, News, Tournaments ·

In the annual Thanksgiving “Rumble in Trumbull,” it was the St. Joseph who came out on top, defeating Trumbull High 65-6 on Thursday morning.

“We didn’t want to show up the way we did a year ago and I think we were ready to play,” St. Joseph head coach Joe Della Vecchia told the Trumbull Times, referring to Trumbull’s win on Thanksgiving a year ago.

The Cadets finish the regular season at 9-1 and will take the No. 2 seed for the Class S tournament. They’ll host No. 7 O’Brien tech (8-2) in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.

For the complete story from the Trumbull Times, click here

