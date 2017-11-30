FCIAC Scholar-Athletes, October, 2017

Kim Kockenmeister, Greenwich

Kim is a senior captain of both the varsity girls soccer and girls basketball programs who excels as an athlete and student.

She is an Honor Roll student with a 4.3 GPA and became a member of the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society this year after having already earned membership into the Chinese National Honor Society in 2015.

Last year she was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in soccer, this past winter she made the 2016-17 All-FCIAC Girls Basketball First Team, and during the 2015-16 girls basketball season she won the Coaches’ Award and was named MVP at the Woodstock Holiday Tournament.

Kim has already committed to playing soccer and basketball at Swarthmore College.

She was founder of DevelopMEnt Club, a networking club for peers, and has been a Student Council representative.

Josh Schaffer, Fairfield Ludlowe

Josh has achieved a 4.57 GPA and consistently made the Headmaster’s List while taking a heavy amount of AP courses.

The junior distance runner began his career last year and earned the Rookie Runner of the Year Award.

He’ll also be a member of the boys indoor track and field team for a second straight year.

Josh has volunteered for service organizations such as Scholars & Athletes Servicing Others, Role Model Mentors, and Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership.

Joshua Labkoff, Stamford

Josh is a two-sport varsity athlete (soccer and lacrosse) with a weighted GPA of 4.3 and is an active member of the Stamford High School leadership academy.

He is an after-school tutor for various subjects as well as an active member in his community.

Josh is also involved in the school’s Environmental Club and in the tutoring club which tutors fellow athletes.

Regan Keady, Darien

This four-year member of the girls swimming and diving team has achieved a weighted GPA of 3.91 while taking at least three Honors and AP courses since her freshman year and she is a member of the National Honor Society and French Honor Society.

Regan is a captain for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is a gold and silver key winner in gthe Connecticut Scholastic Art Competition for her work in ceramics and has been featured in the O’Silas stART Gallery as well.

She is a Darien High School senior link leader, participates in the Support Our Soldiers club, and is a member of the school’s China Exchange Program.

Regan has been a state qualifier and state finalist in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke events.

She is an Emergency Medical Technician for the town and has volunteered in excess of 1,500 hours of community service riding on the ambulance. Regan is also the treasurer of Post 53, Darien EMS.

Madison Froelich, Brien McMahon

Madison has been with the field hockey program since her freshman year and is one of the captains this year.

She is a High Honor Roll student with a 3.8 GPA and a member of the National Honor Society.

Madison is also a member of The BeKind Club, she volunteers for several programs at United Church of Rowayton in addition to volunteering at the homeless shelter.

Natalie Silver, Ridgefield

This National Honor Society member has made Honor Roll every quarter to achieve a 4.175 unweighted GPA and is a recipient of the Wellesley College Book Award.

Natalie was selected to the FCIAC Field Hockey All-West Team and the CT Field Hockey Junior Select Game last year after having made FCIAC Honorable Mention in 2015.

Natalie is a Ridgefield Youth Field Hockey volunteer coach and has given a verbal commitment to play field hockey at Williams College.

Maddy Gordon, Brien McMahon

Maddy is a three-sport athlete – field hockey, wrestling and lacrosse – is was a captain this season in field hockey and a state champion wrestler in her girls 152 weight class as a junior last year.

The National Honor Society member has a 3.91 GPA , having received High Honors every quarter in high school, and takes five AP and one Honors class.

She twice was awarded Student of the Year for Individual Excellence in Chinese Language as well as being named “Student of the First Marking Period.” She was awarded the Barnard College Book Award during her junior year and has certification from the Beijing Language and Culture University for the College of Intewnsive Studies sponsored by the Confucius Institute Headquarters/Hanban.

Maddy is also an Executive Committee board member for CYL, a social activism program at McMahon, through which she does many things relating to community service.

Emily Grenier, Danbury

This High Honor Roll student with the 4.569 GPA was accepted into the National Honor Society and into Peer Leadership.

Emily is captain of the girls volleyball and girls basketball teams.

She is a recipient of the Vassar College Book Award, treasurer of her class, on the BOG executive council and a member of the Saint Joseph Church youth group.

Natalie Colon, Bridgeport Central (Fairchild Wheeler Magnet)

This senior with the 3.7 GPA while attending Fairchild Wheeler Magnet high school in Bridgeport is president of the National Honor Society.

Natalie has played goalkeeper and defender for Bridgeport Central’s girls soccer team and she also ran track as a sophomore.

She is currently enrolled UConn ECE courses, Sacred Heart college credit courses, and University of Bridgeport college credit courses.

Natalie volunteers every summer at her church’s Vacation Bible School program and is also a volunteer at The Jewish Home, Jewish Senior Services.

This past summer she was chosen to travel to England for two weeks as a part of a scholarship program for students with a record of high academic achievement. She also collaborated on a capstone project which was sent to the International Space Station as a part of an exploratory study this past summer.

Elizabeth Williamson, Greenwich

This versatile young lady is a multi-sport athlete, a talented musician and a High Honor Roll student with an unweighted GPA of 3.8.

Elizabeth is a team captain for the field hockey team, she’ll be a member of the girls basketball team this winter, she played lacrosse in the first two spring seasons of high school and as a junior she was on the girls outdoor track and field team.

She is in the National Honor Society, National Latin Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society. She received the Silver Award for the National Latin Exam last year.

Elizabeth plays the French Horn in the Wind Ensemble and the pep band and was selected for the Western Regional Band last year. She also plays piano.

She also volunteers at the Greenwich the Greenwich Music and Arts Camp in the summer, at Greenwich Hospital, she coaches youth field hockey and a middle school girls’ basketball team, and is a youth lacrosse referee.

Madeleine Pagliaro, Wilton

Maddy is a member of the National Honor Society, has a 3.75 GPA and has been an Honor Roll student every marking period.

The four-year member of the varsity field hockey team has experienced being on a state championship team last year and the FCIAC championship team in 2016 when she was also named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Academic Squad.

Maddy is a Eucharistic minister and volunteer at Our Lady of Fatima, a Mac-Trec Youth retreat member, volunteer for Fight Hunger Now, and Girl Scout.

She has verbally committed to attend and play field hockey at Gettysburg College.

Savannah Buzzeo, Brien McMahon

Savannah is a High Honor Roll student with a 4.3 GPA while taking many AP and Honors classes and the recipient of the Columbia Junior Book Award.

She has been accepted into the National Honor Society while continuing her participation in Best Buddies and RANSACK, a tutoring program guided toward helping fellow students at BMHS.

Savannah was a member of the girls cross country team this fall, was co-captain for both the indoor and outdoor track and field teams last year as a junior and was recently reinstated to again serve as a team captain for the upcoming indoor season.

Currently McMahon’s school record holder in the javelin, last spring Savannah placed third in the FCIAC Championships and was runner-up at the CIAC State Class LL Championships with her javelin throw of 107 feet, one inch to help the Senators place seventh out of the 21 teams who scored points.

Savannah plans on continuing her education and track and field career at Lehigh University next year.

Anna Landler, Ridgefield

Anna has been a consistent High Honor Roll student while taking mostly AP and Honors classes to escalate her unweighted GPA to 4.36. She is secretary of her chapter of the National Honor Society.

She is a senior co-captain of the girls soccer team which has won two FCIAC championships and placed second in the state Class LL tournament twice.

Also a superb track and field athlete, Anna holds school records in the long jump and as a member of the 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams, and has earned All-FCIAC, All-State and All-New England designations.

She plays the trumpet and is section leader in concert band. Her other activities include club soccer with Yankee United, assistant coaching for track, soccer and the Holland League, and working as a soccer referee.

Emma Jacobson, Ridgefield

This senior is a member of the National Honor Society and has made the High Honor/Honor Roll for 12 consecutive quarters while managing a challenging course load of AP and Honors classes that has culminated in a 4.4 GPA.

Emma is a co-captain and starting midfielder of the girls soccer team, of which she has been a member of all four years.

She has been a volunteer soccer coach for the Soccer Club of Ridgefield for the past three years, a volunteer for the Holland Division of the Soccer Club of Ridgefield, a Girl Scout member for the past 10 years and is also a SafeRides of Ridgefield volunteer.

Nicole Alindogan, Ridgefield

Nicole has a weighted GPA of 4.26 while taking all AP and Honors classes throughout high school, and she has been accepted to the National Honor Society. She spent her summer at the Yale Scool of Medicine completing research on reproductive cancer.

Nicole has been on the varsity cheerleading team since her junior year, participating in both spirit and competitive seasons as a base, and was awarded with the MVP Award for the competitive season last year.

She is co-president of the Future Business Leaders of America Club, organizes food/supply drives to the less fortunate, teaches English to a Syrian refugee family, and also volunteers to several more clubs and community organizations.

Sheena Zhou, Darien

This senior member of the girls swimming and diving team has registered a 4.01 GPA while taking predominantly AP, Honors and Accelerated courses.

Sheena is Co-Editor of the Yearbook Club which produces the school’s yearbook, and Co-President of the school’s Asian Culture Club which introduces Asian culture through food, music, arts and other activities.

She is an Advisory Link Leader on a team that helps freshmen transition into high school as she and the other leaders give freshmen advice and strive to be positive role models.

Sheena is a Christian Worship Team Leader in the Fairfield County Chinese Community Church and a vacation bible school camp counselor.

Alexander Kosyakov, Greenwich

This strong junior distance runner made the All-FCIAC Boys Cross Country Second Team by placing 26th at the conference championship meet in October. He was named team MVP last year as a sophomore, two years ago was Freshman of the Year for the cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field teams, and he also ran a strong leg to help the 4×800-meter relay team place fifth at the 2017 FCIAC Boys Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Alexander has a cumulative 4.3 GPA while taking mostly Honors and AP classes and he is currently the Junior Class President after having served as Sophomore Class President last year.

He was a Silver medalist at the 2017 GeniusOlympiad Science Fair and second-place winner at the Norwalk Community College Science Fair, a Silver medal winner in the 2016 Scholastic Art and Writing contest, and a recipient of the Acorda Scientific Excellence Award in 2017.

Alexander also received the Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award for over 100 hours of volunteering in 2016.

Jonathan Gomes, Bridgeport Central

Jonathan transferred into Bridgeport Central from Brazil with limited English language understanding when he was a sophomore and despite that he has achieved a 3.4 GPA.

He was named captain of the boys soccer team after exhibiting leadership qualities and a work ethic and was selected to the 2015 All-FCIAC Boys Soccer First Team during that sophomore year.

Jonathan played for Beachside Academy during his junior year. He returned to Central for this senior year, resumed his role as captain and again was selected to the All-FCIAC First Team.

He has committed to Fairfield University and is excited to play at the higher level.

Christine Fiore, Darien

This National Honor Society member with the 3.7 GPA has been a four-year varsity player and is senior captain of the girls soccer, girls basketball and girls lacrosse teams.

Christine has been selected to the All-FCIAC First Team and All-State Team in lacrosse, the All-FCIAC Girls Soccer First Team and the All-FCIAC Girls Basketball Second Team.

She is the president and co-founder of the Darien chapter of the OneLove Foundation.

She will attend the United States Naval Academy next year and play lacrosse there.

Alex Dehmel, Darien

Alex has a 4.022 GPA and is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, a math honors Society.

He has been a member of the football team, boys swimming and diving team, and boys outdoor track and field team all four years and is a captain of the swimming and diving team.

He has volunteered for the YMCA special needs programs, is involved with the Darien Youth Asset Team, and he also participates in Best Buddies and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Grace Vocalina, St. Joseph

This four-year member of the volleyball program has a 92.13 average while taking College Prep and Honors courses and has been accepted into the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.

Grace is a member of the Raising Awareness Against Abuse For Teens (RAAAFT) Club and has volunteered with the 21st Century After School Program, Boys and Girls Club, Smart Buddies, and Connecticut Food Bank.

Ryan Haack, St. Joseph

Ryan takes mostly AP and Honors courses, has a 98.34 average, is a President’s Honor Roll student and a member of the National Honor Society, as well as National Honor societies for Math, English, Art and Spanish.

This recipient of the Dartmouth College Book Award volunteers as a Writing Center tutor and Student Ambassador at St. Joseph’s and also for the Special Olympics.

Ryan was co-captain of the cross country team during this past senior season and co-captain of the indoor and outdoor track and field teams as both a junior and senior.

Emily Proulx, Fairfield Ludlowe

Emily has a 4.57 weighted GPA, having made Headmaster’s List every semester, and is a member of the National Honor Society along with National Honor societies for Math, Science, History and Spanish.

She has been with the girls cross country program all four years and has run for the varsity team the last three, serving as a co-captain this senior year. She also runs for the girls’ outdoor track and field team.

Emily volunteers at the library and is one of the Key Club officers.

Taylor Morton, Brien McMahon

This senior is the total package as far as having leadership skills, having excelled as a student and an athlete and having volunteered at her church and in her community.

Taylor has started for the girls varsity volleyball team since she was a freshman, been a team captain the last two years, has registered over 1,000 kills for her career and was selected to the 2017 All-FCIAC Girls Volleyball First Team after having made All-FCIAC Third Team last year.

She is also a two-time captain of both the indoor and outdoor track and field programs, has earned All-FCIAC honors in that sport and competed at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.

Taylor has taught young girls how to play volleyball while volunteering as a counselor at a volleyball camp, she has volunteered as a counselor at Bible Camp for her church and is a member of the Center for Youth Leadership club.

Tes DeJaeger, Brien McMahon

Tes has achieved a weighted GPA of 4.5 while taking mostly Honors and AP classes and has been accepted into the National Honor Society.

She has been a co-captain of the varsity volleyball and tennis teams since her junior year. She made All-FCIAC Second Team in volleyball last year as a junior, All-FCIAC Third Team this year, and was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in tennis as a junior.

Tes is the President of the B Kind Club which has donated a significant amount to Hurricane Harvey relief, has sent letters to the troops overseas and collected toiletries to give to the homeless shelter during Thanksgiving.

She has participated in the Drama Department for three years and was a lead for two of the shows. She is also a member of the most prestigious choir group at school.

Tes has been accepted into the Center for Global Studies (CGS) and has travelled to Japan and India with the school. Through the CGS she has taken honors Japanese for the past four years and has been selected to be an ambassador mentor for CGS.

She has volunteered for eight years to teach tennis and tutor undeprivileged children in Norwalk who reside in subsidized housing.

Anna Gawley, Danbury

Anna has a weighted 4.17 GPA while taking many AP and Honors level courses.

She is an AP Scholar in recognition of her outstanding scores in AP tests and was a Silver Medal recipient in the National Latin Exam as a sophomore.

Anna was selected for membership in both the National Art Honor Society and National Honor Society. As a sophomore, she was accepted into the Witherspoon Institute’s Philosophy Summer Program at Princeton University for aspiring Women Philosophers.

This creative young lady is also a very good musician and artist. Anna is a strong pianist with training in the vocal traditions of Gregorian chant and polyphony. As a fine artist, Anna has a portfolio of varied work and has taken part in numerous Art competitions. She has been involved in the National Art Honor Society program at Danbury High School.

The eldest of six children, Anna created a community-oriented poetry club which focuses on the classical works of English poetry and her participation in the school’s “WordFest” and recitation of her original poems.

Kerry Blatney, Darien

Kerry is in the top five percent of her senior class with a 4.32 GPA while taking all Honors and AP classes and is the Darien High School chapter president of the National Honor Society.

She helped the field hockey team win the FCIAC championship this fall, will be captain of the girls indoor track and field team and she also is a distance runner for the outdoor track team.

Kerry has qualified for conference and state championship meets in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races and was a member of the strong 4×800 relay team which advanced to the State Open.

Elizabeth Lynch, Wilton

This senior captain of the girls cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field programs has a 3.963 cumulative GPA and has made High Honor Roll every quarter since her freshman year.

She was admitted into the National Honor Society and French Honor Society and is also a member of the Wee The People: History Club and Key Club.

Elizabeth also volunteers for the school’s American Cancer Society Club and through that helps raise funds for Relay for Life.

Brooklyn Cenatiempo, Trumbull

This senior with the cumulative 3.85 GPA has been inducted into the National Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society (historian), and Italian Honor Society.

She has played botgh field hockey and lacrosse all four years and was a captain for the field hockey team this past season.

Brooklyn partakes in the school musical, Honors Chamber Choir, and Girls Scouts along with multiple community service projects such as singing for the elderly, weeding gardens, and working in soup kitchens.

She is also the president of the Hungry Kidzz community service organization which collects and supplies food for children in need.

Cameron Berg, Wilton

Cameron, who has been left midfielder the last two years in soccer, has taken all AP/Honors classes and been a High Honor Roll student.

Cameron is president of the Wilton High School student body, president of the school band, co-captain of Wilton Debate, vice president of Wilton Model Congress and a recipient of the Harvard Book Award.

Zoe Lash, Wilton

Zoe is a senior who has achieved an unweighted GPA of 3.67 as an Honor Roll and High Honor Roll student while taking numerous AP and Honors classes.

She was accepted into the French Honor Society her freshman year and the National Honor Society her junior years.

Zoe is a four-year varsity letter winners for the girls soccer and girls lacrosse teams. She earned All-FCIAC honors last spring in lacrosse.

She volunteers for TopSoccer, DIG One for One Soccer Program, Harlem Girls Lacrosse Leadership Program, Safe Rides, and Wilton Youth Soccer and Lacrosse.

Zoe has committed to play lacrosse at Colby College next year.

Sommer Rogg, Wilton

This consistent Honor Roll and High Honor Roll student has a 3.688 GPA and currently has A grades in the challenging Nonfiction Writing, American Law and Legal System, AP Spanish and Calculus 2 courses and a B-plus grade in AP Environmental Science.

Sommer is captain as a senior of the volleyball team and also has run for the track and field team.

Three times a year Sommer delivers gifts to children with cancer and also helps organize fundraisers for the American Cancer Society Club.

Scott Peters, Darien

Scott has a scored 1,500 out of 1,600 overall on the SAT (770/800 Math, 740/800 Reading & Writing) and has a 3.56 GPA.

He has volunteered for the Darien Fire Department, Child Care in Fairfield County, Stamford Hospital and as a junior counselor at William Lawrence Camp.

Scott is a member of the cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field teams, he is an Honors Orchestra Cellist, a member of Tri M, Music Honor Society and a DECA club member from 2015-17.

Robert Lanni, Greenwich

This National Honor Society member has a 3.35 unweighted GPA while taking Honors and AP courses.

Robert is co-captain of Greenwich’s excellent football team and he plays for the baseball team in the spring.

He volunteers at Special Olympics Greenwich, the Pacific House (men’s homeless shelter), and the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich.

Robert was also invited to the FCIAC Leadership Conference which took place at Staples High School.

Sailor Jiranek, Greenwich

This High Honor Roll student with the 3.9 GPA while taking mostly AP and Honors classes has been accepted into the National Honor Society.

Sailor is captain of both the field hockey and girls lacrosse teams. She volunteers for Greenwich Youth Lacrosse as well as several other local sports programs.

She is a representative for student Government, a link-up mentor, and an avid tutor.