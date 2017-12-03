Greenwich, Darien and St. Joseph advance to CIAC football finals (includes semifinal box scores)

The Greenwich Cardinals and Darien Blue Wave will clash for the CIAC Class LL championship, while the St. Joseph Cadets will face the Ansonia Chargers in the Class S final, as three FCIAC teams advanced with wins in the state semifinals on Sunday.
Greenwich (12-0), this year’s FCIAC champion and the No. 1 seed in Class LL, topped No. 4 South Windsor 36-7, while Darien (11-1), last year’s FCIAC champion and the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 7 West Haven, 27-13.
Both Greenwich and Darien have reached the state finals 15 times. Greenwich has won seven championships, with the last title coming in 2007 against Shelton, 28-14. Darien has won six titles and is the two-time defending Class LL champ. The Wave defeated Shelton 39-7 in 2015, and Ridgefield 28-7 in 2016.
In the Class S semifinals, No. 2 St. Joseph (11-1) rolled past No. 3 Rocky Hill, 49-20, and has scored 111 points two playoff games. No. 1 Ansonia (12-0) defeated No. 5 Stafford/East Windsor/Somers, 52-9, and has scored 103 points in two playoff games.
The Cadets are making their 16th appearance in the state finals, where they have had great success, winning 12 championships. Their last title was in 2014 when they defeated Ledyard 37-7. Last year, they lost the Class M final to Hillhouse, 41-21.
Ansonia is making its 31st appearance in the state finals and has 20 championships, including last year’s 28-21 win over Rocky Hill.
The eighth-seeded New Canaan Rams had their four-year run of state championships snapped as they lost to No. 5 Masuk, 28-14, in the Class L semifinals. New Canaan finishes the season 9-3.
CIAC Class LL Semifinals – Greenwich 36, South Windsor 7
South Windsor 0-7-0-0 7
Greenwich 14-7-0-15 36
First Quarter
G – Stephen Bennett, 63-yard pass from Gavin Muir (Zach Moore PAT)
G – Tysen Comizio, 38-yard run (Moore PAT)
Second Quarter
G – Jeremiah Harris, 24-yard pass from Muir (Moore PAT)
SW – Patrick Wilson, 38-yard pass from Connor Kapisak (Kyle Bromley PAT)
Third Quarter
G – Zach Moore, 44-yard field goal
G – Comizio, 10-yard run (PAT failed)
G – Spencer Hartley, 2-yard run (run failed)
CIAC Class LL Semifinals – Darien 27, West Haven 13
West Haven 7-0-6-0 13
Darien 7-7-6-7 27
First Quarter
D – Jack Joyce, 12-yard run (Austin Hagander PAT)
WH – Kyle Godfrey, 1-yard run (Chris Chance PAT)
Second Quarter
D – Joyce, 16-yard run (Hagander PAT)
Third Quarter
D – T.J. Cornacchia, 23-yard pass from Joyce (PAT failed)
W – Godfrey, 70-yard run (PAT failed)
Fourth Quarter
D – Alex Dehmel, fumble recovery in end zone (Hagander PAT)
CIAC Class L Semifinals – Masuk 28, New Canaan 14
New Canaan 0-0-0-14 14
Masuk 14-7-7-0 28
First Quarter
M – Nick Lorusso, 4-yard pass from Matthew Hersch (Nolan McCarter PAT), 10:06
M – Lorusso, 15-yard pass from Hersch (McCarter PAT), 4:31
Second Quarter
M – Peter Cosmedy, 1-yard run (McCarter PAT), 0:28
Third Quarter
M – Michael Zuk, 48-yard interception return (McCarter PAT), 1:00
Fourth Quarter
NC – Quintin O’Connell, 18-yard pass from Drew Pyne (Grant Morse PAT), 4:56
NC – O’Connell, 1-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 1:22
Class S Semifinals – St. Joseph 49, Rocky Hill 20
Rocky Hill 0-14-0-6 20
St. Joseph 21-14-14-0 49
First Quarter
SJ – Jared Mallozzi, 11-yard pass from David Summers (Luke Kirby PAT)
SJ – Jaden Shirden, 2-yard run (Kirby PAT)
SJ – Mallozzi, 26-yard pass from Summers (Kirby PAT)
Second Quarter
RH – Joseph Ferreira, 1-yard run (Joseph Catania PAT)
SJ – Philip Pasmeg, 49-yard pass from Summers (Kirby PAT)
RH – Will White, 3-yard run (Catania PAT)
SJ – Pasmeg, 7-yard pass from Summers (Kirby PAT)
Third Quarter
SJ – Summers, 36-yard run (Kirby PAT)
SJ – Mallozzi, 15-yard pass from Summers (Kirby PAT)
Fourth Quarter
RH – Danny Cavallaro, 1-yard run (pass failed)