HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: Norwalk Bears

Posted by Dave Stewart on December 8, 2017 in Basketball News, FCIAC, Ice Hockey News, News, Swimming News, Track & Field News, Wrestling News ·

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the 2017-18 winter season.

The tour’s first day, Monday, Dec. 4, featured visits with the Norwalk Bears and Darien Blue Wave.

The first stop on the fall tour was Norwalk High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Bears’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Boys Ice hockey captains Kevin Remson, Dylan Persons, Brian Denke.

Boys basketball captains Conner Mastropietro, Joseph Benincaso, Jadyn Grant and Zyaire Sellers.

Wrestling captains Sam White and Max Schwartz.

Girls basketball captains Ajsa Vega, Katie Sciglimpaglia and Ashley Wilson.

John Kruy and Kevin Bradley of the Norwalk co-op swimming and diving team.

Boys indoor track and field captains Vishva Patel and Colin Baker.

Girls Indoor track and field captain Frideriki Koletsos.

