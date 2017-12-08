FCIAC
Class LL Football Final: Greenwich, Darien clash for state championship on Saturday

Posted by Dave Stewart on December 8, 2017 in FCIAC, Football News, News, Tournaments ·

The snow may be falling this weekend, but that won’t stop the the Greenwich Cardinals and Darien Blue Wave, who will clash for the CIAC Class LL football championship at 10 a.m., Saturday, at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium.

The start time for the game was moved up an hour due to the forecast storm, while the other three state football finals were moved to Monday night. That includes the Class S final between No. 2 St. Joseph (11-1) and No. 1 Ansonia (12-0), which is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, at Cheshire High School.

That puts the unbeaten Cardinals and the two-time defending champion Blue Wave in the spotlight for Saturday, with the winner likely finishing the year as the state’s top-ranked team.

• The game can be viewed online via the NFHS Network. Click here for details.

Below are some story links to whet the appetite, as well as some information about the two teams.

Preview Story Links

• Greenwich knows it has to overcome Darien’s experience

• Back on the Boyle: ‘Tall order’ final vs. Greenwich Saturday morning in Stamford

No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals (12-0)

Head Coach John Marinelli (3rd year)

Points Score: 530

Points Allowed: 154

Average Margin of Victory: 31

Record vs. Teams With Winning Records: 7-0

Current Streak: 12 wins

CIAC Tournaments

Championships: 8

Runner-Up Finishes: 7

Last Title: 2007 Class LL, 28-14 over Shelton

Story Links

Semifinals – Greenwich 36, South Windsor 7

Quarterfinals – Greenwich 27, Fairfield Prep 6

Darien Blue Wave (11-1)

Head Coach Rob Trifone (11th year)

Points Score: 403

Points Allowed: 85

Average Margin of Victory: 28

Record vs. Teams With Winning Records: 6-1

Current Streak: 2 wins

CIAC Tournaments (1976-2016)

Championships: 6

Runner-Up Finishes: 8

Last Title: 2016 Class LL, 28-7 over Ridgefield

Story Links

Semifinals – Darien 27, West Haven 13

Quarterfinals – Darien 30, East Hartford 10

Stephen Bennett hauls in a pass from quarterback Gavin Muir during Greenwich’s win over Fairfield Prep in the Class LL quarterfinals on Nov. 28. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

