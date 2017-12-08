Class LL Football Final: Greenwich, Darien clash for state championship on Saturday

The snow may be falling this weekend, but that won’t stop the the Greenwich Cardinals and Darien Blue Wave, who will clash for the CIAC Class LL football championship at 10 a.m., Saturday, at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium.
The start time for the game was moved up an hour due to the forecast storm, while the other three state football finals were moved to Monday night. That includes the Class S final between No. 2 St. Joseph (11-1) and No. 1 Ansonia (12-0), which is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, at Cheshire High School.
That puts the unbeaten Cardinals and the two-time defending champion Blue Wave in the spotlight for Saturday, with the winner likely finishing the year as the state’s top-ranked team.
• The game can be viewed online via the NFHS Network. Click here for details.
Below are some story links to whet the appetite, as well as some information about the two teams.
Preview Story Links
• Greenwich knows it has to overcome Darien’s experience
• Back on the Boyle: ‘Tall order’ final vs. Greenwich Saturday morning in Stamford
No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals (12-0)
Head Coach John Marinelli (3rd year)
Points Score: 530
Points Allowed: 154
Average Margin of Victory: 31
Record vs. Teams With Winning Records: 7-0
Current Streak: 12 wins
CIAC Tournaments
Championships: 8
Runner-Up Finishes: 7
Last Title: 2007 Class LL, 28-14 over Shelton
Story Links
Semifinals – Greenwich 36, South Windsor 7
- Greenwich football rolls into in semis; heads to state final for first time since 2007
- Greenwich routs Sound Windsor, advances to Class LL final
Quarterfinals – Greenwich 27, Fairfield Prep 6
- Greenwich football tops Fairfield Prep, 27-6, in Class LL quarters
- Greenwich pulls away from Fairfield Prep to reach Class LL semifinals
Darien Blue Wave (11-1)
Head Coach Rob Trifone (11th year)
Points Score: 403
Points Allowed: 85
Average Margin of Victory: 28
Record vs. Teams With Winning Records: 6-1
Current Streak: 2 wins
CIAC Tournaments (1976-2016)
Championships: 6
Runner-Up Finishes: 8
Last Title: 2016 Class LL, 28-7 over Ridgefield
Story Links
Semifinals – Darien 27, West Haven 13
- Joyce scores two TDs, tosses one more in Wave’s win over West Haven
- Darien defeats West Haven, returns to state finals
Quarterfinals – Darien 30, East Hartford 10
- Wave is back in business with quarterfinal win
- Darien pulls away from East Hartford to reach Class LL semifinals