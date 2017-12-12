St. Joseph rallies for Class S football crown, 42-36, over Ansonia

The St. Joseph Cadets rallied from a 21-point third quarter deficit and captured the CIAC Class S football championship with a thrilling, 42-36 victory over the Ansonia Chargers Monday night in Cheshire.
Quarterback David Summers led the comeback, passing for 246 yards and firing five touchdown passes to four different receivers. He connected with Phil Pasmeg for scores of 21 and 70 yards, as Pasmeg finished with a game-high 110 receiving yards; and Will Diamantis and Jesse Bike caught TD passes of 12 and 10 yards, respectively.
Trailing 36-35, Summers hooked up with senior receiver Jared Mallozzi for a 56-yard touchdown pass for the game’s decisive play, as the Cadets took the lead for good with 5:53 remaining. Ace Luzietti then ended the Chargers’ final drive with his second interception of the game, as St. Joseph ran out the clock.
For more on the game, click the links below
• St. Joseph rallies from 21 points down to win Class S title
• Summers rallies St. Joseph past Dobbs, Ansonia to win Class S championship, 13th title
• Furious rally carries St. Joseph to 42-36 win over Ansonia for Class S title
• CIAC Stats from the Class S Championship