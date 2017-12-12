FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     FCIAC girls ice hockey and basketball scoreboard and box scores for Monday, Dec. 11     |     Girls Basketball – Pomperaug 58, St. Joseph 36     |     Girls Ice Hockey – Greenwich 3, Simsbury 1     |     CIAC Class S Football Championship – St. Joseph 42, Ansonia 36     |     Girls Basketball – New Canaan 44, Bassick 30     |     Girls Basketball – Weston 47, Trinity Catholic 38     |     Girls Basketball – Ludlowe 60, Harding 21     |     Girls Basketball – Norwalk 61, Darien 52     |     Girls Ice Hockey – Darien 4, West Haven 1     |     CIAC Class LL Football Championship – Darien 31, Greenwich 22     |     Greenwich, Darien and St. Joseph advance to CIAC football finals (includes semifinal box scores)     |     Class S Football Semifinals – St. Joseph 49, Rocky Hill 20     |     CIAC Class LL Football Semifinals – Greenwich 36, South Windsor 7     |     CIAC Class LL Football Semifinals – Darien 27, West Haven 13     |     CIAC Class L Football Semifinals – Masuk 28, New Canaan 14     |     CIAC Class LL Football Quarterfinals – Greenwich 27, Fairfield Prep 9     |     CIAC Class LL Football Quarterfinals – Darien 30, East Hartford 10     |     CIAC Class L Football Quarterfinals – New Canaan 24, Middletown 9     |     CIAC Class S Football Quarterfinals – St. Joseph 62, O’Brien Tech 0     |     FCIAC Football Thanksgiving Scoreboard: Four league teams headed to states

St. Joseph rallies for Class S football crown, 42-36, over Ansonia

Posted by Dave Stewart on December 12, 2017 in Football News, News, Tournaments ·

David Summers celebrates after throwing his fifth touchdown pass of the Class S championship game. — David G. Whitham/Trumbull Times photo

The St. Joseph Cadets rallied from a 21-point third quarter deficit and captured the CIAC Class S football championship with a thrilling, 42-36 victory over the Ansonia Chargers Monday night in Cheshire.

Quarterback David Summers led the comeback, passing for 246 yards and firing five touchdown passes to four different receivers. He connected with Phil Pasmeg for scores of 21 and 70 yards, as Pasmeg finished with a game-high 110 receiving yards; and Will Diamantis and Jesse Bike caught TD passes of 12 and 10 yards, respectively.

Trailing 36-35, Summers hooked up with senior receiver Jared Mallozzi for a 56-yard touchdown pass for the game’s decisive play, as the Cadets took the lead for good with 5:53 remaining. Ace Luzietti then ended the Chargers’ final drive with his second interception of the game, as St. Joseph ran out the clock.

For more on the game, click the links below

• St. Joseph rallies from 21 points down to win Class S title

Summers rallies St. Joseph past Dobbs, Ansonia to win Class S championship, 13th title

Furious rally carries St. Joseph to 42-36 win over Ansonia for Class S title

CIAC Stats from the Class S Championship

The St. Joseph defense limited Ansonia to one score per period in the second half. — David G. Whitham/Trumbull Times photo

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post FCIAC girls ice hockey and basketball scoreboard and box scores for Monday, Dec. 11
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress