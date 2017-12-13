FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     FCIAC girls ice hockey and basketball scoreboard and box scores for Monday, Dec. 11     |     Girls Basketball – Pomperaug 58, St. Joseph 36     |     Girls Ice Hockey – Greenwich 3, Simsbury 1     |     CIAC Class S Football Championship – St. Joseph 42, Ansonia 36     |     Girls Basketball – New Canaan 44, Bassick 30     |     Girls Basketball – Weston 47, Trinity Catholic 38     |     Girls Basketball – Ludlowe 60, Harding 21     |     Girls Basketball – Norwalk 61, Darien 52     |     Girls Ice Hockey – Darien 4, West Haven 1     |     CIAC Class LL Football Championship – Darien 31, Greenwich 22     |     Greenwich, Darien and St. Joseph advance to CIAC football finals (includes semifinal box scores)     |     Class S Football Semifinals – St. Joseph 49, Rocky Hill 20     |     CIAC Class LL Football Semifinals – Greenwich 36, South Windsor 7     |     CIAC Class LL Football Semifinals – Darien 27, West Haven 13     |     CIAC Class L Football Semifinals – Masuk 28, New Canaan 14     |     CIAC Class LL Football Quarterfinals – Greenwich 27, Fairfield Prep 9     |     CIAC Class LL Football Quarterfinals – Darien 30, East Hartford 10     |     CIAC Class L Football Quarterfinals – New Canaan 24, Middletown 9     |     CIAC Class S Football Quarterfinals – St. Joseph 62, O’Brien Tech 0     |     FCIAC Football Thanksgiving Scoreboard: Four league teams headed to states

HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: Brien McMahon Senators

Posted by Dave Stewart on December 13, 2017 in Basketball News, Cheerleading News, FCIAC, Ice Hockey News, News, Track & Field News, Wrestling News ·

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the 2017-18 winter season.

The tour’s second day, Monday, Dec. 5, featured visits with the Brien McMahon Senators and the Staples Wreckers

The third stop on the winter tour was Brien McMahon High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Senators’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Boys basketball captain and seniors Justin Forde, Xavier Rosas-McCare, Paul Louis.

Girls basketball captains Tatiana Arias, Meagan Bombace, Angelica De Los Santos and Kassandra Scott.

 

Boys indoor track and field captains Akeim Murphy, Troy Bardos, Michael Macari, Stephen Kostohryz and Jack Keller.

 

Girls indoor track and field captains Taylor Morton, Savannah Buzzeo, Jazmin Bien-Aime, Mikayla Fosina and Savannah Bromley.

Boys ice hockey captain Remy Gibson.

 

Wrestling captains Nick Marson, Maddy Gordon, Syrus Bradley and Justin Cardenas.

 

Winter cheerleading captains Zanayia DeJesus and Valentina Zuleta.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post St. Joseph rallies for Class S football crown, 42-36, over Ansonia Next Post HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: Staples Wreckers
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress