HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: Brien McMahon Senators

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the 2017-18 winter season.

The tour’s second day, Monday, Dec. 5, featured visits with the Brien McMahon Senators and the Staples Wreckers

The third stop on the winter tour was Brien McMahon High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Senators’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Boys basketball captain and seniors Justin Forde, Xavier Rosas-McCare, Paul Louis.

Girls basketball captains Tatiana Arias, Meagan Bombace, Angelica De Los Santos and Kassandra Scott.

Boys indoor track and field captains Akeim Murphy, Troy Bardos, Michael Macari, Stephen Kostohryz and Jack Keller.

Girls indoor track and field captains Taylor Morton, Savannah Buzzeo, Jazmin Bien-Aime, Mikayla Fosina and Savannah Bromley.

Boys ice hockey captain Remy Gibson.

Wrestling captains Nick Marson, Maddy Gordon, Syrus Bradley and Justin Cardenas.

Winter cheerleading captains Zanayia DeJesus and Valentina Zuleta.