HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: Staples Wreckers

Posted by Dave Stewart on December 13, 2017 in Basketball News, FCIAC, Gymnastics News, Ice Hockey News, News, Swimming News, Track & Field News, Wrestling News ·

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the 2017-18 winter season.

The tour’s second day, Monday, Dec. 5, featured visits with the Brien McMahon Senators and the Staples Wreckers

The fourth stop on the winter tour was Staples High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Wreckers’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Gymnastics captains Lexis Bernard, Abby Turner, and Mary Fitton.

Boys swimming and diving captains Scott Adler and Josiah Tarrant.

Girls basketball captains Sophie Smith and Nicole Dienst.

Girls indoor track and field captains India Fernandez, Leah Robbins, Molly Mahoney, and Amanda Neckritz.

 

Boys indoor track and field captains Brandon Cua, Sunil Green, Ben Seiple, and Will Landowne.

Boys basketball captains Ben Pearl and Max Sussman.

 

Boys ice hockey captains Zack Bloom, Sam New and Casten Ernberg.

 

Wrestling captains Dylan Marone and Dominic Arciola.

Girls ice hockey captains Emily Gitlin and Erin McGroarity.

