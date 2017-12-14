HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: Danbury Hatters

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the 2017-18 winter season.

The tour’s third day, Wednesday, Dec. 6, featured visits with the Danbury Hatters and Ridgefield Tigers.

The fifth stop on the winter tour was Danbury High School, where the HAN Network’s Kevin Coleman talked with some of the Hatters’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Boys basketball captains Jordon Brown, Cameron Snow, Javon Hernandez and Denali Burton.

Girls basketball captains Susana Almeida, Emily Grenier and Catrina Sullivan.

Winter cheerleading captains Sydnei Brimage and Lauryn Menzie.

Boys indoor track and field captains Christopher Cledera, Nathaniel Llanos, Dan Nichols and Sean Michael Parkinson.

Girls indoor track and field captains Zyniah Bunn, Julianna Carney, Jayme Cole and Leah Sarkisian.

Wrestling captains Gino Baratta and Jakob Camacho.

Boys swimming and diving captains James Lukasik and Dan Simmons.

Ski captains Sarah Bradsell and Kyle Krohomer.

Boys co-op ice hockey captains Stephen Fanning and James McCarthy.