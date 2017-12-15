HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: Wilton Warriors

The HAN Network is visiting FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the 2017-18 winter season.

The tour’s fourth day, Thursday, Dec. 7, featured visits with the Wilton Warriors and the New Canaan Rams

The seventh stop on the winter tour was Wilton High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Warriors’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Girls basketball captains Claire Gulbin, Emily Tuin and Caroline Sweeny.

Boys ski team captains Michael Hueglin, August Theoharides and Patrick Verrilli.

Girls ski team captains Julia Bonnist and Katie Reid.

Boys swimming and diving captains Jack Lewis, Jason Cai and Jackson Dill.

Boys ice hockey captains Jack DiNanno, Connor Drake, Dean DiNanno.

Boys indoor track and field captains Chris Colbert, Ricky Tomasetti and Richard Dineen.

Boys basketball captains Kyle Maatallah and Robbie Hermann.

Girls ice hockey captains Izzy Najah, Molly Thomas, Shannon McEveney and Anna Bean.

Girls indoor track and field captains Molly Ward, Lizzy Lynch and Cova Perez.

Winter cheerleading captains Sophie Ackerman and Elizabeth Costello.

Wrestling captains Finnegan McGovern, Zach Zeyher and Nicholas Rende.