FCIAC schedule and postponements for Fri., Dec. 15

Today’s snow has knocked out nearly the entire slate of events for Friday, Dec. 15. Below are the postponed games according to the CIAC website, with their rescheduled times and dates where applicable.

The three events shown in bold are still listed as on according the CIAC site.

Girls Basketball

New Canaan at Staples, 7 p.m.

Greenwich at Rye Tip-Off, ppd

Ridgefield at Westhill, ppd to 11:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 16

Ludlowe at Norwalk, ppd to 12:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 16

Brien McMahon at Warde, ppd to 2 p.m., Sat., Dec. 16

Trumbull at Bridgeport Central, ppd to 5:30 p.m., Mon., Dec. 18

Darien at St. Joseph, ppd to 4 p.m., Mon., Dec. 18

Stamford at Wilton, ppd to TBA

Girls Ice Hockey

New Canaan vs. Amity at The Rinks at Shelton, 8:30 p.m.

Stamford/Westhill/Staples at Ridgefield, ppd to TBA

Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at Trumbull/St. Joseph, ppd to TBA

Fairfield co-op at East Catholic, ppd to Fri., Jan. 19

Wrestling

Greenwich at Tony Carlucci Duals, SUNY Purchase, 5 p.m.