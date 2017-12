New Canaan 0-1-1 2

Notre Dame 1-0-2 3

First Period

ND – Christopher Hibson, assisted by Michael Bencivengo and Ian Hayden

Second Period

NC – Gunnar Granito

Third Period

ND – Clayton Coassin, assisted by Bencivengo and Zack Dumas

NC – Eric Cimino

ND – Kevin Millea, assisted by Tyler Robichaud and Kyle Stober

Goalies

NC – Jack Spain 27 saves

ND – Brendan Crowley 17 saves

Shots

NC – 19; ND – 30