Girls Basketball – Darien 48, St. Joseph 43

Darien 12-12-9-15 48

St Joseph 12-12-9-10 43

Darien: Gwen Dolce 2 5-7 10, Lindsay Dimoneckas 1 0-0 2, Caroline Kruegar 2 0-0 4, Chrissie Fiore 6 4-6 16, Rachel Stobbie 0 0-2 0, Hayley King 1 0-2 3, Katie Ramsay 2 3-4 7, Kelly Riohter 0 0-0 0, Hassana Arbukar 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 12-21 48

St Joseph: Veronica Lubas 3 0-0 8, Kathryn Zito 0 2-4 2, Kaitlin Capobianco 1 2-2 4, Tessie Hynes 2 1-2 6 5, Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Rahmia Johnston 4 2-2 11, Elena Ball 1 1-2 4, Maddie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Emma Elrod 2 4-6 8. Totals 13 12-18 43

3-pointers: Darien – Dolce – 1, King – 1; St Joseph – Veronica Lubas – 2, Rahmia Johnston – 1, Elena Ball -1 Tessie Hynes – 1

Technicals: SJ – Elena Ball

Highlights: SJ – Kaitlin Capobianco had 7 assists and 3 steals, Emma Elrod had 8 Rebounds and 3 Steals