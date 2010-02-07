FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

FCIAC hoops and hockey scoreboard, box scores for Monday, Dec. 18

Posted by FCIAC on December 19, 2017 in All Highlights, Basketball News, Boys Basketball, Boys Ice Hockey, Girls Basketball, Girls Ice Hockey, Highlights, Ice Hockey News, News ·

Below is the basketball and ice hockey scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 18. Statistics are included where provided.

Girls Basketball

Darien 48, St. Joseph 43

Darien 12-12-9-15 48

St Joseph 12-12-9-10 43

Darien: Gwen Dolce 2 5-7 10, Lindsay Dimoneckas 1 0-0 2, Caroline Kruegar 2 0-0 4, Chrissie Fiore 6 4-6 16, Rachel Stobbie 0 0-2 0, Hayley King 1 0-2 3, Katie Ramsay 2 3-4 7, Kelly Riohter 0 0-0 0, Hassana Arbukar 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 12-21 48

St Joseph: Veronica Lubas 3 0-0 8, Kathryn Zito 0 2-4 2, Kaitlin Capobianco 1 2-2 4, Tessie Hynes 2 1-2 6 5, Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Rahmia Johnston 4 2-2 11, Elena Ball 1 1-2 4, Maddie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Emma Elrod 2 4-6 8. Totals 13 12-18 43

3-pointers: Darien – Dolce – 1,  King – 1; St Joseph – Veronica Lubas – 2, Rahmia Johnston – 1, Elena Ball -1 Tessie Hynes – 1

Technicals: SJ – Elena Ball

Highlights: SJ – Kaitlin Capobianco had 7 assists and 3 steals, Emma Elrod had 8 Rebounds and 3 Steals

Trumbull 86, Bridgeport Central 19

Trumbull 31-31-12-12 86

Bridgeport Central 11-3-5-0 19

Trumbull: Jessica Lipinski 4 1-2 10; Meghan Lesko 1 0-0 2; Bella McCain 2 0-0 4; Maeve Hampford 0 2-4 2; Kelly O’Leary 2 0-0 6; Krystina Schueler 6 0-2 12; Jenna Desabella 0 2-2 2; Aisling Maguire 0 1-2 1; Julie Keckler 5 4-6 15; Cassi Barbato 0 2-2 2; Gianna Ghitsa 2 1-1 5; Allie Palmieri 4 1-1 9; Brady Lynch 6 4-4 16. Trumbull Team Totals: 32 18-26  86

Bridgeport Central: S. Coleman 1 1-2 3; K. Amoo 2 1-2 5; A. Rodriguez 0 0-0 0; V. Diaz 0 0-0 0; M. Javier 0 2-2 2; J. Edmonds 2 0-0 4; I. Ruiz 1 0-0 2; C. Alty 0 1-2 1; Y. Spence 0 1-2 1; B. Smith 0 0-0 0; A. Dixon 0 0-0 0; R. Edwards 0 0-0 0; C. Denny 0 0-1 0; T. Latore 0 1-2 1

Bridgeport Central Team Totals: 6  7-13  19

3-Pointers Made: Trumbull: Jessica Lipinski-1; Kelly O’Leary-2; Julie Keckler-1

Game Highlights: T – Brady Lynch had 10 rebounds and Gianna Ghitsa and Krystina Scueler each had 7 rebounds in the game.

Warde 47, Ridgefield 27

Ridgefield 7-2-10-8

Warde 13-9-14-11 47

Warde Scoring: Olivia Parisi 19 pts; Libby McKenna 15 pts

Ridgefield Scoring: Sabrina Grizzaffi 10 pts; Caroline Curnal 8 pts

Boys Basketball

Holy Trinity, N.Y. 70, St. Joseph 61 (OT)

Trinity Catholic Holiday Tournament

Holy Trinity 15-12-9-18-16 70

St. Joseph 15-11-11-17-7 61

Holy Trinity: Alex Gibson 1 3-6 6, Daniel Kalimian 4 2-4 10, Mike Sixsmith 5 0-0 11, AJ Knight 7 1-2 17, Sean Callaghan 0 0-0 0, Tim Callaghan 5 6-8 16, Tony DiLorenzo 2 4-4 10. Totals: 24 16-24 70

St. Joseph: Jared Grinrod 5 1-3 13, Dan Tobin 5 3-3 14, Paul Fabbri 4 2-2 12, Gavin Greene 6 1-2 14, Brian Dineen 0 2-2 2, Ace Luzietti 0 0-0 0, Brendan Kade 0 0-0 0, Ian Argento 2 0-0 4, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Jake Murphy 0 0-0 0, Will Diamantis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 7-12 61.

3 pointers: HT – DiLorenzo 2, Knight 2, Sixsmith, Gibson; SJ – Grinrod 2, Fabbri 2, Tobin, Greene.

Westhill 57, Weston 55

Weston 11-8-21-55

Westhill 18-10-18-11 57

Danbury 62, Bethel 39

Bethel 4-6-17-12 39

Danbury 14-22-15-11 62

New Milford 77, Norwalk 75

Norwalk 16-11-25-23 75

New Milford 7-19-23-28 77

Stamford 58, Greenwich 46

Stamford 11-14-12-21 58

Greenwich 7-8-8-23 46

Kolbe Cathedral 76, Trinity Catholic 58

Waterford 91, Brien McMahon 58

Byram Hills, N.Y. 79, Ridgefield 76

Darien 72, University 37

Boys Ice Hockey

Scarsdale, N.Y. 4, Westhill/Stamford 3 (OT)

Girls Ice Hockey

Greenwich 5, Fairfield 0

Greenwich 1-2-2 5

Fairfield 0-0-0 0

First Period

G – Katie Piotrzkowski (Emiri Fukuchi, Emma Wingrove), 10:29

Second Period

G – Grace Fahey (Sydney Orszulak), 4:35

G – Riley Ellsworth (Sydney Orszulak), 6:46

Third Period

G – Sydney Orszulak (unassisted), 11:37

G – Jen Kelly (Hayley Duffy, Emily Bello), 12:39

Goalies

G – Hannah Goldenberg 11 saves

Shots: Greenwich 31; Fairfield 11

Northwest Catholic/Mercy 4, Stamford/Westhill/Staples/Trinity 2

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys Basketball - Holy Trinity, N.Y. 70, St. Joseph 61 (OT)
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress