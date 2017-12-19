HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers

The HAN Network visited FCIAC schools during the preseason as they were getting ready for the 2017-18 winter season.

The tour’s fifth day, Friday, Dec. 8, featured visits with the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers, Warde Mustangs, and Ludlowe Falcons.

The ninth stop on the winter tour was Bridgeport Central High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Hilltoppers’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Girls basketball captains Khadijat Amoo and Sydney Coleman.

Winter cheerleading captains Danielle Nichols and Abbey-Gale Simms.

Fencing captains Amber Vasconez, Jeancarlos Zayas, Leslye Zavala Chavez, Ashley Jean-Baptiste and Elton Tonacatl.