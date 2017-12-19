FCIAC
HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: Warde Mustangs

Posted by Dave Stewart on December 19, 2017 in Basketball News, Cheerleading News, FCIAC, News, Track & Field News, Wrestling News ·

The HAN Network visited FCIAC schools during the preseason as they were getting ready for the 2017-18 winter season.

The tour’s fifth day, Friday, Dec. 8, featured visits with the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers, Warde Mustangs, and Ludlowe Falcons.

The 10th stop on the winter tour was Fairfield-Warde High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Mustangs’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Girls indoor track and field captains Manar Enany, Belle Simoes, Carly Pavoni and Julia Eustace.

Wrestling captains Joe Gjinaj and Alex Steele.

Boys basketball captains Daniel Fitzpatrick, Sean Conway and Malcolm Brune.

Girls basketball captains Libby McKenna and Olivia Parisa.

Winter cheerleading captains Erin Scheller, Shayna Gruder and Christina DeNatale.

Boys indoor track and field captains Alex Mocarski, Matt Vogt and Chris Leppla.

Dave Stewart

