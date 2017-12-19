HAN Live: Brien McMahon vs. Bridgeport Central girls basketball, 5:30

The first live broadcast of the winter season on the HAN Network will showcase two strong programs in FCIAC girls basketball as the Senators of Brien McMahon face the Hilltoppers of Bridgeport Central in an intriguing matchup in the first week of the regular season.

Coverage will tip off with a pregame show at 5 p.m., with the two teams starting play at 5:30 p.m. The game can be seen live on FCIAC.net and han.network, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

It’s the first of four FCIAC games on the HAN Network this week. Wednesday’s coverage will feature Hamden vs. New Canaan in boys ice hockey at 6 p.m., and on Thursday, HAN will carry the Greenwich vs. Darien boys basketball game at 7 p.m. Capping the week is more boys ice hockey, as the Darien Blue Wave and New Canaan Rams clash at 10 a.m., on Saturday.

With two games under their belt already, the Senators come into this game with a 1-1 record. They defeated Darien 46-38 in the first game of the season but then fell short against Fairfield Warde 47-41 on Saturday night. Head coach Derek Sellers hopes a mix of experience and young talent can push the Senators to a postseason berth. The Senators will lean on seniors Tatiana Arias, Angelica De Los Santos and Kassandra Scott to get the season off to a winning start.

The HAN Network’s preseason interview with Brien McMahon girls basketball co-captains Tatiana Arias, Meagan Bombace, Angelica De Los Santos and Kassandra Scott.

The Central Hilltoppers come into this game having lost their first two games of the season to Norwalk and Trumbull. Central will rely on senior captains, Khadijat Amoo and Sydney Coleman to help get this program back to its winning ways.

The HAN Network’s preseason interview with Bridgeport Central girls basketball co-captains Khadijat Amoo and Sydney Coleman.