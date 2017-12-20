HAN Live: Hamden vs. New Canaan boys hockey, 5:30, Wednesday

The New Canaan Rams will attempt to slay some Dragons from Hamden as boys ice hockey takes the spotlight on the HAN Network Wednesday night.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 5:30 p.m., with the game starting at 6. The game can be seen live on FCIAC.net and han.network, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

The HAN Network is carrying four FCIAC games this week, including yesterday’s girls basketball contest between Brien McMahon and Bridgeport Central, which is available on demand by clicking here.

HAN will also carry the Greenwich vs. Darien boys basketball game at 7 p.m., Thursday, and the Darien vs. New Canaan boys ice hockey game at 10 a.m., Saturday.

Tonight, the first live hockey broadcast of the winter season on the HAN Network will showcase two of the top hockey programs in the state of Connecticut.

The New Canaan Rams dropped their first game of the season to Notre Dame-West Haven, 3-2, over the weekend. The Rams have a new look this season with coach Clark Jones, and look to replace 15 graduating seniors. Last season, the Rams finished 16-3-1 overall and 9-1-1 in the FCIAC. This season the Rams will rely on captains Gunnar Granito, Quinn McMahon, and Chase Glover to get them back in the postseason to contend for a title.

The Hamden Green Dragons, who play in the Southern Connecticut Conference, enter this game with an impressive 6-4 victory over Darien on opening night. Senior forward Tyler Routh is coming off a hat trick against the Blue Wave and will look to continue his great start to the season against the Rams.