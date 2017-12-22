FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

Boys Basketball – Bridgeport Central 67, St. Joseph 66

Posted by FCIAC on December 22, 2017 in All Highlights, Boys Basketball, Highlights ·

Central 8-24-23-12 67

St. Joseph 18-16-16-16 66

Bridgeport Central: Zach William 5 1-2 11, Fab Argumente 2 0-0 4, DJ Fulton 7 1-2 15, Raquan Riley 2 2-2 6, Travis Griffen 4 0-0 11, Raj Walter 7 6-13 20, Tyree Newell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 10-17 67.

St. Joseph: Jared Grinrod 3 0-0 6, Dan Tobin 1 0-0 2, Paul Fabbri 6 6-7 20, Gavin Greene 11 2-2 25, Brian Dineen 2 0-0 4, Ace Luzietti 2 0-0 6, Ian Argento 0 0-0 0, Bobby Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Jake Murphy 0 0-0 0, Will Diamantis 0 1-2-1, Tyler Dubose 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 9-13 66.

3 pointers: BC – Griffen 3, SJ – Luzietti 2, Fabbri 2, Greene.

Highlights: SJ – Greene 2 charges taken and 5 rebounds; Fabbri 3 steals and 4 assists, Luzietti 3 steals and 4 assists.

Previous Post Wrestling - Warde 51, Shelton 21; Warde 52, Greenwich 24; Warde 63, Port Chester N.Y. 12 Next Post Girls Basketball - St. Joseph 62, Bridgeport Central 26
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress