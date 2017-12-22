Boys Basketball – Bridgeport Central 67, St. Joseph 66

Central 8-24-23-12 67

St. Joseph 18-16-16-16 66

Bridgeport Central: Zach William 5 1-2 11, Fab Argumente 2 0-0 4, DJ Fulton 7 1-2 15, Raquan Riley 2 2-2 6, Travis Griffen 4 0-0 11, Raj Walter 7 6-13 20, Tyree Newell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 10-17 67.

St. Joseph: Jared Grinrod 3 0-0 6, Dan Tobin 1 0-0 2, Paul Fabbri 6 6-7 20, Gavin Greene 11 2-2 25, Brian Dineen 2 0-0 4, Ace Luzietti 2 0-0 6, Ian Argento 0 0-0 0, Bobby Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Jake Murphy 0 0-0 0, Will Diamantis 0 1-2-1, Tyler Dubose 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 9-13 66.

3 pointers: BC – Griffen 3, SJ – Luzietti 2, Fabbri 2, Greene.

Highlights: SJ – Greene 2 charges taken and 5 rebounds; Fabbri 3 steals and 4 assists, Luzietti 3 steals and 4 assists.