HAN Live: Darien vs. New Canaan boys ice hockey, 10 a.m., Saturday

The Darien Blue Wave and New Canaan Rams boys ice hockey teams will clash in a rivalry battle Saturday morning and you can catch all the action on the HAN Network.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 9:50 a.m., with the game scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The game can be seen live on FCIAC.net and han.network, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito, John Kovach and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

The game is the fourth FCIAC contest which the HAN Network has carried this week.

Tuesday’s girls basketball contest between Brien McMahon and Bridgeport Central, Wednesday’s boys ice hockey game between the Hamden Green Dragons and New Canaan Rams, and Thursday’s boys basketball game between Darien and Greenwich are all available by clicking here.

Both teams are hunting for their first victory of the season, as they come in with identical 0-2 record.

New Canaan opened the season with a narrow 3-2 loss against Notre Dame-West Haven at Bennett Rink last Saturday, and was then routed by the Hamden Green Dragons, 12-6, Wednesday at the Darien Ice House.

Darien has lost a pair of road contests, falling to Hamden, 6-4, last Saturday at Astorino Rink in Hamden, and then dropping a 5-2 decision to top-ranked Fairfield Prep at the Wonderland of Ice on Wednesday.

New Canaan took both meetings between the rivals last year, winning 5-2 during the holiday break and then 4-1 in early February.

New Canaan, which was 19-5-1 last winter, has a new look under first-year head coach Clark Jones. The Rams, who have had to replace 15 players from last year’s squad, feature captains Gunnar Granito, Quinn McMahon, and Chase Glover, who are leading a young roster.

Darien is led by head coach Mac Budd, who returns for his third season, and veteran captains Hunter Hazelton, Connor McCarthy, and Will Dickson. The Wave struggled last season, going 8-12-1 overall, and is looking to get back on track this winter.

Next week, the HAN Network will be hitting both the basketball court and the ice hockey rink.

Here’s next week’s broadcast schedule:

Todd Burger Holiday Tournament, Girls Basketball

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Ludlowe vs. Staples, 12:15 p.m.

Warde vs. St. Paul Catholic,

Thursday, Dec. 28

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Greenwich Winter Classic at Greenwich Skating Club

Girls Ice Hockey: Greenwich vs. Amity, Noon

Boys Ice Hockey: Greenwich vs. Darien, 4