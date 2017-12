FCIAC ice hockey scoreboard, box scores for Saturday, Dec. 23

Below is the boys and girls ice hockey scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 23. Statistics are included where provided.

Girls Ice Hockey

New Canaan 2, Darien 1

New Canaan 1-1-0 2

Darien 1-0-0 1

New Canaan: Anika Curri 1 goal, 1 assist; Gianna Bruno 1 goal; Jess Eccleston 1 assist; Brooke Deane 1 assist

Darien: Kit Arrix 1 goal

Goalies

NC – Blythe Novick 18 saves

D – Kallie Kreppein 19 saves

Hall at Ridgefield, 8:50

Boys Ice Hockey

Darien 8, New Canaan 1

New Canaan 0-1-0 1

Darien 1-5-2 8

New Canaan: Gunnar Granito 1 goal; Eric Cimino 1 assist

Darien: Bennett McDermott 2 goals; William Dickson 1 goal, 1 assist; James Gregory 1 goal, 1 assist; Willliam Johnston 2 assists; Rob Stewart 1 goal; Hunter Hazelton 1 goal; William Culliton 1 goal; Hudson Pokorny 1 goal; Max Sharp 1 assist

Goalies

NC – Jack Spain and Dillon Shane

D – Henri Pfeifle

Fairfield 7, West Haven 4

Fairfield 3-3-1 7

West Haven 1-1-2 4

Fairfield: Will von Brauchitsch 2 goals, 3 assists; Kyle Mazza 1 goal, 2 assists; Sawyer Coseglia 1 goal, 2 assists; Michael Shavinsky 1 goal, 1 assist; James Pisciotta 1 goal; Sam Shepard 1 goal; Rhys Davies 1 assist; Keegan O’Reilly 1 assist

West Haven: Robbie Forleo 2 goals; Kaden Morgillo 1 goal; Kevin Moriarty 1 goal

Trumbull 3, Milford 2

Trumbull 1-0-2 3

Milford 2-0-0 2

Trumbull: Jack McLean 1 goal, 1 assist; Matt Mocker 1 goal; Owen Finnegan 1 goal; Alex Jackel 1 assist

St. John’s Prep, Mass. 11, St. Joseph 0

St. Joseph 0-0-0 0

St. John’s 3-4-4 11

Staples 4, Daniel Hand 3

Xavier at Ridgefield, 6:30