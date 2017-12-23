FCIAC basketball scoreboard, box scores for Dec. 21-23

Below is the boys and girls basketball scoreboard for games played Thursday, Dec. 21 through Saturday, Dec. 23. Statistics are included where provided.

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Dec. 23

Danbury 58, New Canaan 47

Danbury 13-8-16-21 58

New Canaan 9-8-13-17 47

Danbury: Jordan Brown 4 12-12 20, Denali Burton 8 3-4 19, Diante Vines 5 0-0 12, Javon Hernandez 2 3-5 7, Keyan Moore 0 0-0 0, Cameron Snow 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 18-21 58

New Canaan: Alex Gibbens 6 0-0 15, Jack Richardson 4 1-2 11, Ben Sarda 2 4-4 9, Matt Brand 2 1-1 5, Cam Nelson 1 0-0 3, Ryan McAleer 1 0-2 3, Luke Rwambuya 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 7-11 47

3-pointers: D – Vines 2; NC – Gibbens 3, Richardson 2, Nelson, Sarda, McAleer

Ridgefield 65, Trumbull 32

Trumbull 8-3-16-5 32

Ridgefield 15-16-11-22 65

Trumbull: Mileeq Green 0 0-0 0, Josh Cappello 0 1-2 1, Dylan Palinkas 0 0-0 0, Chris Brown 1 1-4 3, Isaiah Johnson 0 0-0 0, JP Fromageot 1 1-2 3, James O’Brien 0 0-0 0, JT Therriault 1 3-4 6, Timmond Williams 5 0-1 11, Andrew Cutter 0 0-0 0, Evan Gutkowski 0 0-2 0, Quentar Taylor 2 0-0 4, Lance Walsh 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 6-15 32

3 Pointers: Therriault 1, Williams 1

Stats: Brown 5 rebounds, Gutkowski 3 blocks

Ridgefield: Ryan Malley 0 0-0 0, Brendan McNamara 6 1-2 14, Jackson Mitchell 3 2-2 8, James St. Pierre 4 5-8 14, Luke McGarrity 2 0-0 4, Matthew Misurelli 1 0-0 3, Chris Knachel 1 0-0 3, Alexander Price 4 1-1 11, Cameron Andry 0 0-0 0, Weston Carpenter 0 2-2 2, Ryan Garson 1 0-0 2, Matthew DeLuca 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 11-15 65

3-Pointers: Price 2, McNamara 1, St. Pierre 1, Misurell 1, Knachel 1, DeLuca 1

Friday, Dec. 22

Bridgeport Central 67, St. Joseph 66

Central 8-24-23-12 67

St. Joseph 18-16-16-16 66

Bridgeport Central: Zach William 5 1-2 11, Fab Argumente 2 0-0 4, DJ Fulton 7 1-2 15, Raquan Riley 2 2-2 6, Travis Griffen 4 0-0 11, Raj Walter 7 6-13 20, Tyree Newell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 10-17 67.

St. Joseph: Jared Grinrod 3 0-0 6, Dan Tobin 1 0-0 2, Paul Fabbri 6 6-7 20, Gavin Greene 11 2-2 25, Brian Dineen 2 0-0 4, Ace Luzietti 2 0-0 6, Ian Argento 0 0-0 0, Bobby Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Jake Murphy 0 0-0 0, Will Diamantis 0 1-2-1, Tyler Dubose 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 9-13 66.

3 pointers: BC – Griffen 3, SJ – Luzietti 2, Fabbri 2, Greene.

Highlights: SJ – Greene 2 charges taken and 5 rebounds; Fabbri 3 steals and 4 assists, Luzietti 3 steals and 4 assists.

Warde 80, Norwalk 58

Warde 18-14-28-20 80

Norwalk 14-16-14-14 58

Warde: Sean Conway 34 pts; Matt Houghton 16 pts; Jeff Seganos 8 pts

Norwalk: Tyrique Langley 6 6-8 18 pts; Joey Benincaso 5 3-4 16 pts; Conner Mastropietro 8 pts



Trinity Catholic 58, Staples 49

Trinity 8-17-18-15 58

Staples 7-22-7-13 49

Wilton 72, Westhill 45

Stamford 53, Ludlowe 38

Thursday, Dec. 21

Greenwich 43, Darien 34

Greenwich 5-9-15-14 43

Darien 7-7-7-13 34

Greenwich: Oliver Milledge 13 pts; Elias Gianopoulos 10 pts

Darien: Justin Jordan 17 pts; Will Rolapp 7 pts

Stratford 84, Brien McMahon 65

McMahon 16-12-21-16 65

Stratford 22-21-18-23 84

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Dec. 23

Danbury 41, New Canaan 32

Friday, Dec. 22

St. Joseph 62, Bridgeport Central 26

St Joseph 17-18-13-14 62

Central 8-3-9-6 26

St. Joseph: Veronica Lubas 1 1-2 3, Elizabeth Adzima 2 2-2 6, Kathryn Zito 1 2-4 5, Kaitlin Capobianco 2 2-2 6, Tessie Hynes 5 6-8 18, Sarah Johnson 1 0-0 2, McKenna Hedman 0 2-6 2, Rahmia Johnston 2 0-1 4, Beca Kery 1 1-3 3, Allison Krekoska 1 0-0 2, Elena Ball 0 0-0 0, Maddie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Emma Elrod 2 6-8 11. Totals 18 22-37 62

Central: C. Denny 0 0-0 0, Amija Dixon 0 0-0 0, Yazzmaire Spence 1 0-0 2, Takelia Latore 0 0-0 0, Sydney Coleman 3 0-0 6, A Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Khadijat Amoo 1 0-0 2, Mkiah Janvier 0 1-2 1, Brianna Smith 0 2-4 2, Jayda Edmonds 2 0-0 4, Ishamar Ruiz 4 1-3 9. Totals 11 4-9 26

3-pointers: St Joseph – Kathryn Zito – 1, Tessie Hynes – 2, Emma Elrod – 1; Central – None

Highlights: SJ – Kathryn Zito had 7 assists and 4 steals, Emma Elrod had 8 Rebounds, Sarah Johnson had 6 Steals and 5 Rebounds

Wilton 71, Westhill 27

Westhill 11-6-7-3 27

Wilton 21-21-15-14 71

Stamford 38, Ludlowe 33

Ludlowe 8-9-4-12 33

Stamford 3-9-13-13 38

Ludlowe: Anna Paulmann 9 pts, Amanda Schramm 7 pts

Stamford: Brooke Kelly 13 pts, Alexa Kellner 10 pts

Warde 48, Norwalk 47

Staples 61, Trinity Catholic 50

Thursday, Dec. 21

Darien 83, Greenwich 34

Darien: Katie Ramsay 26 pts; Christine Fiore 24 pts