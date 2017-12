Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 41, Lauralton Hall 25

St. Joseph 6-8-13-14 41

Lauralton 3-13-3-6 25

St. Joseph: Veronica Lubas 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Zito 0 0-0 0, Kaitlin Capobianco 3 0-0 8, Tessie Hynes 2 6-11 12, Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0, McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0, Rahmia Johnston 2 4-6 8, Beca Kery 0 0-0 0, Allison Krekoska 0 0-0 0, Elena Ball 2 1-3 5, Maddie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Emma Elrod 2 4-6 8. Totals 11 15-26 41

Lauralton Hall: McCarthy 0 2-4 2, Haskins 1 4-6 6, Spahn 1 0-0 2, Boynton 0 0-0 0, Sendzik 3 4-6 10, Rush 1 0-1 2, Omen 0 0-0 0, Dawling 1 0-2 2, Chirgos 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 9-17 25

3-pointers: SJ – Tessie Hynes 2, Kaitlyn Capobianco 2

Highlights: SJ – Elena Ball had 8 Rebounds 4 assists and 5 steals, Emma Elrod had 8 rebounds and 3 Blocks, Kaitlin Capobianco had 4 assists and 4 steals.