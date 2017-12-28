FCIAC hoops and hockey scoreboard, box scores for Wednesday, Dec. 27

Below is the boys and girls basketball and ice hockey scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 27. Statistics are included where provided.

Boys Basketball

Fairfield Prep Holiday Tournament

Notre Dame-Fairfield 64, Ludlowe 31

NDFF 16-25-20-3 64

Ludlowe 7-4-10-10 31

Fairfield Prep 87, Warde 86 (OT)

Warde 18-17-23-20-8 86

Prep 14-22-24-18-9 87

Wilton 62, Newtown 40

Newtown 6-10-9-15 40

Wilton 20-11-18-13 62

Wilton Holiday Tournament

Kolbe Cathedral 69, Staples 48

Kolbe 20-20-16-13 69

Staples 11-9-11-17 48

Shelton Holiday Tournament

New Canaan 79, Achievement First 33

New Canaan: Cam Nelson 11 pts; Ryan McAleer 9 pts; Stephen Wronski 8 pts; Jake Sloane 7 pts

Brien McMahon Holiday Tournament

Joel Barlow 70, Norwalk 63

Barlow 14-13-20-23 70

Norwalk 15-13-15-20 63

Norwalk: Tyrique Langley 26 pts, Joseph Benincaso 9 pts, Xavier Vines 7 pts, Izaiah Lopez 7 pts

Brien McMahon 74, Maloney 58

Danbury 69, New London 55

Ridgefield 79, Masuk 35

Trumbull at Stratford

Girls Basketball

Todd Burger Holiday Tournament

Staples 51, Ludlowe 45

Staples: Abby Carter 5 0-0 12, Kathleen Cozzi 0 0-0 0, Ellie Fair 3 5-12 7, Nicole Holmes 0 0-0 0, Sophie Smith 0 0-0 0, Nicole Dienst 2 0-4 5, Marissa Sharock 0 0-1 0, Amanda Trolestra 0 0-0 0, Kate Rutter 1 0-0 2, Marley Lopez 3 2-4 8, Arianna Gerig 3 10-12 17, Isa Didio 0 0-0 0. Totals: ​17​ ​17-33​ ​51.

Ludlowe: Lily Traum 0 0-0 0, Anna Paulmann 5 3-4 14, Emma Torello 0 0-0 0, Bridget O’Leary 1 1-2 2, Bridget Paulmann 3 0-0 7, Paige O’Connell 3 0-0 6, Trish Carey 1 2-2 4, Ira Boci 1 0-0 3, Erin O’Leary 2 0-0 6, Callie Cirilli 0 1-2 1. Totals:​ ​16​ ​7-10​ ​45.

3-pointers:​ ​L – E O’Leary 2, B O’Leary, B Paulmann, Boci, A Paulmann; S – Carter 2, Fair, Dienst, Gerig

Warde 50, St. Paul Catholic 31

Trumbull Holiday Tournament

Trumbull 48, Bethel 45

Trumbull 10-7-14-17 48

Bethel 6-6-13-20 45

Trumbull: Meghan Lesko 0 0-0 0; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 2 1-3 6; Julie Keckler 4 6-10 16; Cassie Barbato 4 1-2 11; Allie Palmieri 4 2-2 11; Brady Lynch 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 10-17 48

Bethel: Mia Prazeres 0 0-0 0; Vicky Grace 1 0-0 2; Lily Daniels 4 2-4 10; Gabriella Mendonca 2 0-0 6; Brittany Roach 3 0-0 8; Myranda Nyborg 3 6-9 12; Abby Saunders 3 1-2 7; Stephanie Mosley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-15 45

3-Pointers: T – Aisling Maguire 1; Julie Keckler – 2; Cassie Barbato – 2; Allie Palmieri – 1; Bethel – Brittany Roach-2; Gabriella Mendonca-2

Game Highligths:

Trumbull: Julie Keckler 5 assists; Brady Lynch and Krystina Schueler combined for 15 total rebounds in the game.

Paul Kuczo Memorial Tournament

Scarsdale, N.Y. 66, Westhill 42

Stamford 47, Kolbe Cathedral 37

Trinity Catholic 44, Greenwich 42

Greenwich 19-5-6-12 42

Trinity 14-14-5-11 44

Greenwich: J Moses 1 0-0 2, C. Munnlley 0 0-0 0, K Kockenmeister 6 3-4 17, M Morganti 4 0-1 8, J Stefanowicz 0 0-0 0, T Lambaour 5 1-1 12, B Owens 1 0-0 3, B Williamson 0 0-0 0, T Stamos 0 0-2 0, N Maheia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-8 42

Trinity Catholic: Molly Murray 4 0-0 10, Emma Garner 0 0-0 0, Iyanna Lops 6 2-3 15, Sarah Jablonsky 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Scott 6 4-8 19, Kiera Fenske 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-11 44

3-pointers: G – Kockenmeister 2, Lambaour, Owens TC – Scott 3, Murray 2, Lops

St. Joseph 41, Lauralton Hall 25

St. Joseph 6-8-13-14 41

Lauralton 3-13-3-6 25

St. Joseph: Veronica Lubas 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Zito 0 0-0 0, Kaitlin Capobianco 3 0-0 8, Tessie Hynes 2 6-11 12, Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0, McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0, Rahmia Johnston 2 4-6 8, Beca Kery 0 0-0 0, Allison Krekoska 0 0-0 0, Elena Ball 2 1-3 5, Maddie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Emma Elrod 2 4-6 8. Totals 11 15-26 41

Lauralton Hall: McCarthy 0 2-4 2, Haskins 1 4-6 6, Spahn 1 0-0 2, Boynton 0 0-0 0, Sendzik 3 4-6 10, Rush 1 0-1 2, Omen 0 0-0 0, Dawling 1 0-2 2, Chirgos 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 9-17 25

3-pointers: SJ – Tessie Hynes 2, Kaitlyn Capobianco 2

Highlights: SJ – Elena Ball had 8 Rebounds 4 assists and 5 steals, Emma Elrod had 8 rebounds and 3 Blocks, Kaitlin Capobianco had 4 assists and 4 steals.

Boys Ice Hockey

St. Joseph 4, Fairfield 2

Fairfield 0-1-1 2

St. Joseph 0-3-1 4

First Period

No Scoring

Second Period

SJ – Jack Pisani (Dareios Linss & Sean Attanasio), 5:28

SJ – Jack Pisani, 5:49

SJ – Sean Attanasio (Sam Bracchi), 6:27

F – Rhys Davis (Sawyer Coseglia), 9:50

Third Period

F – Will Von Brauchitsch, 3:13

SJ – Tommy Flynn, 14:13

Shots: SJ – 23; F – 40

Goalies

SJ – Chris Higgins 38 saves

F – Will Capalbo 19 saves

Notre Dame-West Haven 2, Ridgefield 1

Ridgefield 0-0-1 1

NDWH 0-1-1 2

Ridgefield: Matt Walker 1 goal, Kees van Wees 1 assist

Notre Dame: Kyle Stober 1 goal, 1 assist; Ian Hayden 1 goal

Goalies

R – Sean Gordon

ND – Brendan Crowley

Westhill/Stamford 1, North Haven 0

Westhill/Stamford 0-0-1 1

North Haven 0-0-0 0

Staples 9, Redhawks 2

North Branford 4, Trumbull 2

Newington 3, Norwalk/McMahon 1

Girls Ice Hockey

Greenwich 6, Ridgefield 0

First Period

G – Jennifer Kelly (Grace Fahey), 14:00

G – Grace Fahey (Sydney Orszulak), 8:04

G – Hayley Duffy (Riley Ellsworth, Sydney Orszulak), 6:53

G – Emily Bello (Riley Ellsworth, Paige Finneran), 4:57

Second Period

G – Sydney Orszulak (unassisted), 10:48

Third Period

G – Delaney Roth (Paige Finneran, Sydney Orszulak), 11:02

Goalies

G – Hannah Goldenberg 12 saves

R – Kendal Mountain 29 saves

Shots: G – 35; R – 12