FCIAC hoops and hockey scoreboard, box scores for Wednesday, Dec. 27

Below is the boys and girls basketball and ice hockey scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 27. Statistics are included where provided.
Boys Basketball
Fairfield Prep Holiday Tournament
Notre Dame-Fairfield 64, Ludlowe 31
NDFF 16-25-20-3 64
Ludlowe 7-4-10-10 31
Fairfield Prep 87, Warde 86 (OT)
Warde 18-17-23-20-8 86
Prep 14-22-24-18-9 87
Wilton 62, Newtown 40
Newtown 6-10-9-15 40
Wilton 20-11-18-13 62
Wilton Holiday Tournament
Kolbe Cathedral 69, Staples 48
Kolbe 20-20-16-13 69
Staples 11-9-11-17 48
Shelton Holiday Tournament
New Canaan 79, Achievement First 33
New Canaan: Cam Nelson 11 pts; Ryan McAleer 9 pts; Stephen Wronski 8 pts; Jake Sloane 7 pts
Brien McMahon Holiday Tournament
Joel Barlow 70, Norwalk 63
Barlow 14-13-20-23 70
Norwalk 15-13-15-20 63
Norwalk: Tyrique Langley 26 pts, Joseph Benincaso 9 pts, Xavier Vines 7 pts, Izaiah Lopez 7 pts
Brien McMahon 74, Maloney 58
Danbury 69, New London 55
Ridgefield 79, Masuk 35
Trumbull at Stratford
Girls Basketball
Todd Burger Holiday Tournament
Staples 51, Ludlowe 45
Staples: Abby Carter 5 0-0 12, Kathleen Cozzi 0 0-0 0, Ellie Fair 3 5-12 7, Nicole Holmes 0 0-0 0, Sophie Smith 0 0-0 0, Nicole Dienst 2 0-4 5, Marissa Sharock 0 0-1 0, Amanda Trolestra 0 0-0 0, Kate Rutter 1 0-0 2, Marley Lopez 3 2-4 8, Arianna Gerig 3 10-12 17, Isa Didio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 17-33 51.
Ludlowe: Lily Traum 0 0-0 0, Anna Paulmann 5 3-4 14, Emma Torello 0 0-0 0, Bridget O’Leary 1 1-2 2, Bridget Paulmann 3 0-0 7, Paige O’Connell 3 0-0 6, Trish Carey 1 2-2 4, Ira Boci 1 0-0 3, Erin O’Leary 2 0-0 6, Callie Cirilli 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 7-10 45.
3-pointers: L – E O’Leary 2, B O’Leary, B Paulmann, Boci, A Paulmann; S – Carter 2, Fair, Dienst, Gerig
Warde 50, St. Paul Catholic 31
Trumbull Holiday Tournament
Trumbull 48, Bethel 45
Trumbull 10-7-14-17 48
Bethel 6-6-13-20 45
Trumbull: Meghan Lesko 0 0-0 0; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 2 1-3 6; Julie Keckler 4 6-10 16; Cassie Barbato 4 1-2 11; Allie Palmieri 4 2-2 11; Brady Lynch 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 10-17 48
Bethel: Mia Prazeres 0 0-0 0; Vicky Grace 1 0-0 2; Lily Daniels 4 2-4 10; Gabriella Mendonca 2 0-0 6; Brittany Roach 3 0-0 8; Myranda Nyborg 3 6-9 12; Abby Saunders 3 1-2 7; Stephanie Mosley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-15 45
3-Pointers: T – Aisling Maguire 1; Julie Keckler – 2; Cassie Barbato – 2; Allie Palmieri – 1; Bethel – Brittany Roach-2; Gabriella Mendonca-2
Game Highligths:
Trumbull: Julie Keckler 5 assists; Brady Lynch and Krystina Schueler combined for 15 total rebounds in the game.
Paul Kuczo Memorial Tournament
Scarsdale, N.Y. 66, Westhill 42
Stamford 47, Kolbe Cathedral 37
Trinity Catholic 44, Greenwich 42
Greenwich 19-5-6-12 42
Trinity 14-14-5-11 44
Greenwich: J Moses 1 0-0 2, C. Munnlley 0 0-0 0, K Kockenmeister 6 3-4 17, M Morganti 4 0-1 8, J Stefanowicz 0 0-0 0, T Lambaour 5 1-1 12, B Owens 1 0-0 3, B Williamson 0 0-0 0, T Stamos 0 0-2 0, N Maheia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-8 42
Trinity Catholic: Molly Murray 4 0-0 10, Emma Garner 0 0-0 0, Iyanna Lops 6 2-3 15, Sarah Jablonsky 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Scott 6 4-8 19, Kiera Fenske 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-11 44
3-pointers: G – Kockenmeister 2, Lambaour, Owens TC – Scott 3, Murray 2, Lops
St. Joseph 41, Lauralton Hall 25
St. Joseph 6-8-13-14 41
Lauralton 3-13-3-6 25
St. Joseph: Veronica Lubas 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Zito 0 0-0 0, Kaitlin Capobianco 3 0-0 8, Tessie Hynes 2 6-11 12, Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0, McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0, Rahmia Johnston 2 4-6 8, Beca Kery 0 0-0 0, Allison Krekoska 0 0-0 0, Elena Ball 2 1-3 5, Maddie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Emma Elrod 2 4-6 8. Totals 11 15-26 41
Lauralton Hall: McCarthy 0 2-4 2, Haskins 1 4-6 6, Spahn 1 0-0 2, Boynton 0 0-0 0, Sendzik 3 4-6 10, Rush 1 0-1 2, Omen 0 0-0 0, Dawling 1 0-2 2, Chirgos 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 9-17 25
3-pointers: SJ – Tessie Hynes 2, Kaitlyn Capobianco 2
Highlights: SJ – Elena Ball had 8 Rebounds 4 assists and 5 steals, Emma Elrod had 8 rebounds and 3 Blocks, Kaitlin Capobianco had 4 assists and 4 steals.
Boys Ice Hockey
St. Joseph 4, Fairfield 2
Fairfield 0-1-1 2
St. Joseph 0-3-1 4
First Period
No Scoring
Second Period
SJ – Jack Pisani (Dareios Linss & Sean Attanasio), 5:28
SJ – Jack Pisani, 5:49
SJ – Sean Attanasio (Sam Bracchi), 6:27
F – Rhys Davis (Sawyer Coseglia), 9:50
Third Period
F – Will Von Brauchitsch, 3:13
SJ – Tommy Flynn, 14:13
Shots: SJ – 23; F – 40
Goalies
SJ – Chris Higgins 38 saves
F – Will Capalbo 19 saves
Notre Dame-West Haven 2, Ridgefield 1
Ridgefield 0-0-1 1
NDWH 0-1-1 2
Ridgefield: Matt Walker 1 goal, Kees van Wees 1 assist
Notre Dame: Kyle Stober 1 goal, 1 assist; Ian Hayden 1 goal
Goalies
R – Sean Gordon
ND – Brendan Crowley
Westhill/Stamford 1, North Haven 0
Westhill/Stamford 0-0-1 1
North Haven 0-0-0 0
Staples 9, Redhawks 2
North Branford 4, Trumbull 2
Newington 3, Norwalk/McMahon 1
Girls Ice Hockey
Greenwich 6, Ridgefield 0
First Period
G – Jennifer Kelly (Grace Fahey), 14:00
G – Grace Fahey (Sydney Orszulak), 8:04
G – Hayley Duffy (Riley Ellsworth, Sydney Orszulak), 6:53
G – Emily Bello (Riley Ellsworth, Paige Finneran), 4:57
Second Period
G – Sydney Orszulak (unassisted), 10:48
Third Period
G – Delaney Roth (Paige Finneran, Sydney Orszulak), 11:02
Goalies
G – Hannah Goldenberg 12 saves
R – Kendal Mountain 29 saves
Shots: G – 35; R – 12