HAN Live: Warde vs. Staples in Todd Burger Girls Basketball Final, 2:15, Thursday

The Staples Wreckers and Fairfield Warde Mustangs will square off in the final of the Todd Burger Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament and you can catch all the action live from Fairfield-Ludlowe on the HAN Network Thursday afternoon.

Coverage will start with a pregame show at 2:15 p.m., with tip-off scheduled for 2:30. The start time will be determined by the end of the consolation game between Fairfield-Ludlowe and St. Paul Catholic of Bristol.

The game can be seen live on FCIAC.net and han.network, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito, John Kovach and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

Staples reached the final by upending Ludlowe, 51-45, while Warde defeated St. Paul Catholic, 50-31, in Wednesday’s opening round.

Staples overcame an 11-point first-quarter deficit to top Ludlowe and is now 4-1. The Wreckers have won four consecutive games and have rallied from at least 10 points down in each victory. Arianna Gerig went 8-of-14 from the line on the way to a 16-point game for the Wreckers, driving the lane from long distance.

Click here to watch the Staples-Ludlowe semifinal.

Warde won a battle of unbeatens against St. Paul Catholic of Bristol, 50-31. The Mustangs sprinted out of the gate to a 25-10 halftime lead and held the Falcons to single digits in each of the first three quarters.

Libby McKenna was at the front of an aggressive half-court defense by the Mustangs (5-0), converting three steals at center court into layups and adding two 3-point shots for 12 points before intermission. Olivia Parisi was dominant inside for Warde, driving the lane to score 14 from the floor and go 6-of-8 from the line for 20 points.

Click here to watch the St. Paul-Warde semifinal.