FCIAC wrestling scoreboard, box scores for Dec. 27-28

Below is the wrestling scoreboard for Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 27-28. Statistics are included where provided.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Danbury 75, Staples 6

120 – Ryan Jack (D) pinned Dylan Marone, 0:46

126 – Nic Savo (D) pinned Connor Blum, 0:48

132 – Eduardo Barriga (D) pinned Derrick Adelkopf, 0:32

138 – Johnny Estevez (D) pinned Daniel Boccardo, 1:19

145 – Chris Palacio (D) dec. Luke Molina, 16-12

152 – A.J. Kovacs (D) pinned Morgan Sell, 2:21

160 – David Pina (D) pinned Jacob Qiu, 3:50

170 – Gino Baratta (D) pinned Owen Clarke, 0:49

182 – Jesse Patton (D) won by forfeit

195 – George Estevez (D) pinned Josh Springer, 3:36

220 – Montez Osbey (D) won by forfeit

285 – George Harrington (S) pinned Jordan Agosto, 0:19

106 – Liam Knight (D) won by forfeit

113 – Tyler Johnson (D) pinned Terry Brannigan, 2:24.

Danbury 81, Darien 0

106 – Liam Knight (DAN) won by forfeit

113 – Tyler Johnson (DAN) won by forfeit

120 – Ben Leblanc (DAN) won by forfeit

126 – Nic Savo (DAN) won by forfeit

132 – Eduardo Barriga (DAN) won by forfeit

138 – Johnny Estevez (DAN) won by forfeit

145 – Chris Palacio (DAN) won by forfeit

152 – Tyrell Jones (DAN) dec. Brandon Yarish, 11-6

160 – David Pina (DAN) won by forfeit

170 – Gino Baratta (DAN) won by forfeit

182 – George Estevez (DAN) won by forfeit

195 – D.J. Donovan (DAN) won by forfeit

220 – Montez Osbey (DAN) won by forfeit

285 – Jordan Agosto (DAN) won by forfeit.

Danbury 78, Norwalk 6

113 – Tyler Johnson (D) pinned Michael Campos, 0:08

120 – Ryan Jack (D) pinned Samuel White, 1:37

126 – Nic Savo (D) won by forfeit

132 – Chase Larkin (N) pinned Eduardo Barriga, 5:04

138 – Johnny Estevez (D) pinned Connor Gilchrist, 0:24

145 – Chris Palacio (D) pinned Nicolas Monteleone, 1:38

152 – A.J. Kovacs (D) pinned Max Schwartz, 1:05

160 – David Pina (D) pinned Mykol Reyes, 2:00

170 – Gino Baratta (D) pinned Jakari Walker, 3:38

182 -Jesse Patton (D) pinned Christopher Muralles, 2:35

195 – D.J. Donovan (D) pinned Sandro Martinez, 1:26

220 – Montez Osbey (D) pinned Dante Solano, 3:35

285 – Jordan Agosto (D) pinned Brendan Farrell, 1:00

106 – Liam Knight (D) won by forfeit

Staples 42, Norwalk 34

106 – Double forfeit

113 – Terry Brannigan (S) pinned Michael Campos, 1:12

120 – Samuel White (N) major dec. Dylan Marone, 15-5

126 – Connor Blum (S) won by forfeit

132 – Chase Larkin (N) pinned Derrick Adelkopf, 1:24

138 – Daniel Boccardo (S) pinned Connor Gilchrist, 0:22

145 – Luke Molina (S) pinned Nicolas Monteleone, 1:16

152 – Max Schwartz (N) pinned Morgan Sell, 2:34

160 – Jacob Qiu (S) pinned Mykol Reyes, 0:47

170 – Jakari Walker (N) pinned Max Pappas

182 – Christopher Muralles (N) won by forfeit

195 – Josh Springer (S) pinned Sandro Martinez, 1:08

220 – D. Solano (N) won by forfeit

285 – George Harrington (S) pinned Brendan Farrell, 0:37

Staples 54, Darien 18

113 – Terry Brannigan (S) won by forfeit

120 – Dylan Marone (S) won by forfeit

126 – Connor Blum (S) won by forfeit

132 – Derrick Adelkopf (S) won by forfeit

138 – John Harron (D) pinned Daniel Boccardo, 0:59

145 – Luke Molina (S) won by forfeit

152 – Brandon Yarish (D) pinned Morgan Sell, 0:56

160 – Jacob Qiu (S) won by forfeit

170 – Owen Clarke (S) won by forfeit

182 – Double forfeit

195 – Josh Springer (S) won by forfeit

220 – Double forfeit

285 – George Harrington (S) won by forfeit

106 – Hunter Yarish (D) won by forfeit

New Canaan 54, Ridgefield 30

106 – Joey Bucci (NC) pinned Spencer Carlson, 1:39

113 – Lexani Pagan (R) won by forfeit

120 – Sean Courtney (R) won by forfeit

126 – Justin Mastroianni (NC) pinned Kellen Barrett, 1:12

132 – Luigi DeRubeis (NC) pinned John Carlo, 1:46

138 – Tyler Sung (NC) pinned Peter Murray, 4:57

145 – Nate Sibbett (NC) pinned Connor Brown, 0:45

152 – Christian Sibbett (NC) pinned Tiernan Deacy, 1:05

160 – Simon Preston (R) won by forfeit

170 – Liam Kellr (R) pinned Evan Reilly, 3:45

182 – Michael Marrone (R) won by DQ Henry Cannon

195 – Andreas Moor (NC) won by forfeit

220 – Nick Kortman (NC) won by forfeit

285 – Jack Stewart (NC) won by forfeit

New Canaan 48, Wilton 36

106 – Maximus Mannino (W) pinned Joey Bucci, 2:35

113 – Travis Longo (W) won by forfeit

120 – Finnegan McGovern (W) won by forfeit

126 – Justin Mastroianni (NC) dec. Nicholas Rende, 8-5

132 – Luigi DeRubeis (NC) pinned Tommy Harris, 1:47

138 – Tyler Sung (NC) pinned Domenico Caratozzolo, 0:26

145 – Nate Sibbett (NC) won by forfeit

152 – Christian Sibbett (NC) dec. Seth Warren, 9-3

160 – Evan Reilly (NC) won by forfeit

170 – Zach Zeyher (W) won by forfeit

182 – Jacob Robb (W) won by forfeit

195 – Andreas Moor (NC) won by forfeit

220 – Nick Kortman (NC) pinned Stephen Kendra, 1:13

285 – Jack Stewart (NC) pinned Ethan Helman, 1:18

New Canaan 54, Joel Barlow 30

106 – Joshua Brault (JB) won by forfeit

113 – Joey Bucci (NC) won by forfeit

120 – Charlie Prather (JB) won by forfeit

126 – Justin Mastroianni (NC) pinned Cameron Hirsch, 0:58

132 – Luigi DeRubeis (NC) won by forfeit

138 – Tyler Sung (NC) won by forfeit

145 – Nate Sibbett (NC) pinned Joao Guimares, 1:41

152 – Ben Coppock (JB) pinned Christian Sibbett (NC), 0:32

160 – Evan Reilly (NC) won by forfeit

170 – Carson Licastri (JB) won by forfeit

182 – Shayne Ortiz (JB) won by forfeit

195 – Andreas Moor (NC) won by forfeit

220 – Nick Kortman (NC) pinned Ben Bai, 1:24

285 – Jack Stewart (NC) won by forfeit

Trumbull 42, New Canaan 39

106 – Jack Ryan (T) won by forfeit

113 – Brandon Nerri (T) won by forfeit

120 – Aiden Burns (T) won by forfeit

126 – Justin Mastroianni (NC) pinned Jonathan Kosack, 1:15

132 – Luigi DeRubeis (NC) pinned David Castaldo, 3:56

138 – Tyler Sung (NC) dec. Matt Ryan, 5-3

145 – Nate Sibbett (NC) pinned William Holmes, 2:14

152 – Christian Sibbett (NC) pinned Jace Starrett, 3:40

160 – Webster Williams (T) won by forfeit

170 – Jason Mercado (T) pinned Evan Reilly, 4:29

182 – Joe Palmieri (T) won by forfeit

195 – Brett Nutter (T) pinned Andreas Moor, 5:27

220 – Nick Kortman (NC) pinned Matt Ryan, 1:13

285 – Jack Stewart (NC) pinned Lazarus Suarez, 1:25

Foran 45, New Canaan 36

106 – Chris LaPamolla (F) won by forfeit

113 – Tanish Joshi (F) won by forfeit

120 – Orlando Velez (F) won by forfeit

126 – Justin Mastroianni (NC) won by forfeit

132 – Will Mauro (F) dec. Luigi DeRubeis, 12-7

138 – Tyler Sung (NC) pinned Mike Melillo, 1:26

145 – Nate Sibbett (NC) pinned Ethan Edmonson, 1:58

152 – Christian Sibbett (NC) pinned Tyler Stanko, 3:09

160 – Ryan Luth (F) won by forfeit

170 – Umer Khan (F) won by forfeit

182 – Billy Ives (F) won by forfeit

195 – Qasim Khan (F) pinned Andreas Moor, 1:40

220 – Nick Kortman (NC) pinned Phillip Boyles, 1:41

285 – Jack Stewart (NC) pinned Christopher Capamolla, 1:30

Trumbull 51, Wilton 25

106 – Jack Ryan (T) pinned Max Mannino, 0:54

113 – Travis Longo (W) major dec. Brandon Neri-Jacobs, 14-1

120 – Finn McGovern (W) pinned Aidan Burns, 0:13

126 – Nick Rende (W) pinned Jonathan Kosak, 2:29

132 – David Castaldo (T) pinned Trey Harris, 2:46

138 – Matt Ryan (T) pinned Dom Carotozzolo, 0:55

145 – William Holmes (T) won by forfeit

152 – Jace Starrett (T) dec. Seth Warren, 8-4

160 – Gabriel Laguardia (T) won by forfeit

170 – Zach Zeyher (W) pinned Webster Williams, 5:10

182 – Joseph Palmieri (T) pinned Jacob Robb, 4:24

195 – Robert Dejesus (T) won by forfeit

220 – Brett Nutter pinned Stephen Kendra, 3:15

285 – Ethan Helman (W) dec. Lazarus Suarez, 7-6

Wilton 57, Ridgefield 18

106 – Max Mannino (W) pinned Spencer Carlson, 1:46

113 – Travis Longo (W) won by forfeit

120 – Finn McGovern (W) won by forfeit

126 – Nick Rende (W) dec. Ben Smart, 13-10

132 – Trey Harris (W) pinnec Giancarlo Zabniak, 5:26

138 – Peter Murray (R) pinned Dom Carotozzolo, 1:10

145 – Connor Brown (R) won by forfeit

152 – Seth Warren (W) pinned Tiernan Deacy, 1:01

160 – Simon Preston (R) won by forfeit

170 – Zach Zeyher (W) won by forfeit

182 – Jacob Robb (W) pinned Liam Keppler, 1:21

195 – Double forfeit

220 – Stephen Kendra (W) won by forfeit

285 – Ethan Helman (W) won by forfeit

Wilton 49, Foran 30

106 – Max Mannino (W) pinned Orlando Velez, 2:57

113 – Travis Longo (W) pinned Tanish Joshi, 1:40

120 – Finn McGovern (W) dec. Michael Giordano, 10-4

126 – Nick Rende (W) pinned Lamar Bush, 0:14

132 – William Mauro (F) pinned Trey Harris, 1:00

138 – Ethan Edmondson (F) pinned Dom Carotozzolo, 1:57

145 – Tyler Stanko (F) won by forfeit

152 – Ryan Luth (F) won by forfeit

160 – Seth Warren (W) won by forfeit

170 – Zach Zeyher (W) pinned Umer Khan, 5:10

182 – Jacob Robb (W) pinned William Ives, 0:54

195 – Qasim Khan (F) won by forfeit

220 – Stephen Kendra (W) pinned Phillip Boyles, 4:21

285 – Ethan Helman (W) pinned Christopher Capomolla, 1:01

Wilton 40, Joel Barlow 24

106 – Josh Brault (JB) pinned Max Mannino, 1:48

113 – Travis Longo (W) major dec. Charlie Prather, 10-1

120 – Finn McGovern (W) pinned Cameron Hirsch, 0:35

126 – Nick Rende (W) won by forfeit

132 – Trey Harris (W) won by forfeit

138 – Dom Carotozzolo (W) won by forfeit

145 – Joao Guimares (JB) won by forfeit

152 – Ben Coppock (JB) pinned Seth Warren, 0:39

160 – Double forfeit

170 – Carson Licastri (JB) dec. Zach Zeyher, 6-4

182 – Jacob Robb (W) pinned Shayne Ortiz, 0:31

195 – Double forfeit

220 – Ben Bai (JB) dec. Stephen Kendra, 5-3

285 – Ethan Helman (W) won by forfeit

Trumbull 69, Ridgefield 9

132 – Dave Costaldo (T) pin Kellan Barrett 1:03

138 – Matt Ryan (T) tech fall Peter Murray 20-5

145 – Will Holmes (T) dec Conor Brown 12-0

152 – Jace Starrett (T) won by forfeit

160 – Simon Preston (R) pin Gabe LaGuardia 0:38

170 – Webster Williams (T) pin Liam Kepler 1:14

182 – Joe Palmieri (T) pin Michael Marrone 1:27

195 – Brett Nutter (T) won by forfeit

220 – Matt Ryan (T) won by forfeit

285: LJ Suarez (T) won by forfeit

106: Jack Ryan (T) won by forfeit

113: Brandon Neri-Jacobs (T) pin Sean Courtney 4:18

120: Aiden Burns (T) won by forfeit

126: Ben Smart (R) dec Jon Kosak 5-4

Trumbull 52, Joel Barlow 29

113 – Charlie Pather (JB) pinned Brandon Neri-Jacobs, 5:36

120 – Cameron Hirsh (JB) pinned Aidan Burns, 2:40

126 – Jon Kosak (T) pinned Walter Alvarez, 1:45

145 – Will Holmes (T) tech fall John Guimares, 16-1

152 – Ben Coppack (JB) pinned Jace Starrett, 1:04

170 – Carson Licastri (JB) pinned Webster Williams, 2:44

182 – Joe Palmieri (T) pinned Shayne Artiz, 1:31

285 – Matt Ryan (T) dec. Ben Bai, 3-0

108 – Jack Ryan (T) dec. Josh Bravit, 3-0

Trumbull 46, Foran 21

120 – Ryan Jordan (F) pinned Aidan Burns, 1:20

126 – Jon Kosak (T) pinned Mike Giordano, 1:56

132 – David Castaldo (T) dec. William Marrow, 3-1

138 – Matt Ryan (T) pinned Edmenson, 4:49

145 – Tyler Stanko dec. Will Holmes, 4-2

152 – Ryan Luth (F) pinned Jace Starrett, 0:23

160 – Webster Williams dec. Carlson, 15-7

170 – Logan Patrick (F) pinned Mercado, 1:36

185 – Joe Palmieri (T) dec. Omar Khan, 9-8

195 – Brett Nutter (T) dec. Quasiam Khan, 7-2

220 – Matt Ryan (T) dec. Philip Khan, 3-2

285 – LJ Suarez (T) pinned Capamolla, 3:23

108 – Jack Ryan (T) pinned Tanish Joshie, 0:27

115 – Brandon Neri-Jacobs (T) pinned Lando Velez, 0:35

Ridgefield 33, Joel Barlow 20

Foran 63, Ridgefield 18

Thursday, Dec. 28

Ludlowe 53, Stamford 15

Westhill 41, Ludlowe 36

Ludlowe 55, McMahon 21