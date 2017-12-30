HAN on Demand: Outdoor ice hockey doubleheader: Amity vs. Greenwich girls, Darien vs. Greenwich boys

The Greenwich Winter Classic ice hockey games between the Greenwich and Amity girls and the Greenwich and Darien boys on Sat. Dec. 30, are available on demand by clicking here.

Original Story: Outdoor ice hockey comes to Greenwich on Saturday, Dec. 30, and the HAN Network will bring you all the action when Amity faces off against Greenwich in girls hockey and the Darien Blue Wave faces Greenwich in boys hockey at the Greenwich Skating Club.

The puck will drop at noon for the girls game with the pregame show starting at 11:50 a.m.

Forecasts call for snow showers throughout the late morning and afternoon, with 1 to 3 inches possible.

The games can be seen live on FCIAC.net and han.network, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito, John Kovach and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

The Greenwich Cardinals girls ice hockey team has had a strong start to the season as it enters the outdoor game with a 4-0 record.

The Cardinals have defeated Simsbury, Fairfield Co-Op, Trumbull/St. Joseph, Ridgefield/Danbury and have only conceded one goal so far. They’ve outscored their opponents 20-1. Head coach Alex Lerchen will look to defend their conference title this year with the help of his three captains Hayley Duffy, Jessie Aislen and Jennie Piotrzkowski.

The Amity Indians, who play in the SCC, are ranked fifth in the state and have started the season with a 5-1 record. Over those six games, Amity has only conceded eight goals and have shown great speed up and down the ice.

Much like the girls program, the Greenwich Cardinals’ boys are off to a red hot start as they enter their outdoor game with a record of 2-0 after impressive wins over St. Joseph, 10-2, and West Haven, 5-2.

Head coach Chris Rurak is in his second season and feels very confident with a lineup that is filled with talent and depth. Senior forwards Connor Santry and Alex Mozian are coming off impressive performances against West Haven. Santry earned himself the hat trick and Alex Mozian found the back of the net twice.

The Darien Blue Wave hits the ice at the Greenwich Skating Club with a record of 1-2, but is coming off a big 8-1 victory over rival New Canaan last weekend. The Blue Wave dropped their first two games to Hamden, 6-4, and Fairfield Prep, 5-2.

Despite losing their first two games, Blue Wave head coach Mac Budd knows his team has a difficult schedule and is pleased to see his team put together a strong performance on both sides of the ice last weekend.

Sophomore standout Bennet McDermott, continues to be a nightmare for defenders so far this season and will look to use his speed and playmaking ability to give his Blue Wave the victory.