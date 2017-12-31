FCIAC hoops and hockey scoreboard, box scores for Dec. 29-30

Below is the boys and girls basketball and ice hockey scoreboard for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 29 and 30. Statistics are included where provided.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Boys Ice Hockey

West Haven 7, St. Joseph 5

West Haven 3-3-1 7

St. Joseph 0-2-3 5

First Period

WH – E J Pacapelli (Collin Braziel), 9:33

WH – Collin Braziel (Niko Kyle), 10:59

WH – Niko Kyle (Kaden Margillo & Sean Dupre), 11:30

Second Period

WH – Collin Braziel, 1:19

WH – E J Pacapelli (Collin Braziel), 12:08

WH – Kevin Moriarty (Robbir Forleo), 13:16

SJ – Sam Bracchi (Sean Attanasio & Thomas Scheitinger), 14:10

SJ – Jack Pisani (Tommy Flynn), 14:59

Third Period

WH – Niko Kyle (E J Pacapelli & Robbie Forleo), 3:22

SJ – Sean Attanasio (Sam Bracchi), 4:30

SJ – Dareios Linss (Sam Bracchi & Sean Attanasio), 7:50

SJ – Tommy Flynn (Dareios Linss & Sam Bracchi), 13:37

Goalies

WH – Logan Cole 29 saves

SJ – Chris Higgins 25 saves

Shots

West Haven – 32; St. Joseph – 34

Greenwich 4, Darien 3

Darien 0-1-2 3

Greenwich 0-2-2 4

Darien: Connor McCarthy 1 goal; James Gregory 1 goal; Hunter Hazleton 1 goal; CJ Hathaway 1 assist; Matt Davey 1 assist

Greenwich: Matt Baugher 1 goal, 1 assist; Matt Davey 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlie Graves 1 goal; Nikita Kovalev 1 goal; Matt Davey 1 assist; Thatcher Danielson 1 assist

Sheehan 10, Trinity Catholic 3

Trinity 1-0-2 3

Sheehan 4-1-5 10

Trinity: Jack Kinahan 1 goal, 1 assist; Jake Levato 1 goal, 1 assist; Jay Bacco 2 assists; Will Tellini 1 assist; Jason Musitano 1 assist

Staples 3, Amity 2

Staples 0-2-1 3

Amity 0-1-1 2

Staples: Sam New 2 goals; Brian Gray 1 goal

Lyman Hall/Haddam-Killingworth/Coginchaug 7, Norwalk/McMahon 2

Trumbull 5, Oyster River, N.H. 2

Girls Ice Hockey

Greenwich 6, Amity 1

Amity 0-1-0 1

Greenwich 5-0-1 6

Amity: Nadia DeNatale 1 goal; Sarah Cable 1 assist

Greenwich: Jen Kelly 5 goals; Emiri Fukuchi 1 goal, 1 assist; Katie Piontkowski 1 assist; Anna Keaveney 1 assist

New Canaan 5, Ridgefield 0

Ridgefield 0-0-0 0

New Canaan 0-3-2 5

New Canaan: Gianna Bruno 1 goal, 2 assists; Elizabeth McCarthy 1 goal; Brooke Deane 1 goal; Jess Eccleston 1 goal; Kelly Benson 1 goal; Courtney O’Connell 1 assist; Anika Curry 1 assist

Goalies

R – Kendal Mountain 25 saves

NC – Blythe Novick 9 saves

Friday, Dec. 29

Boys Basketball

Wilbur Cross 76, Stamford 66

Stamford: Josh Thervil 5 0-0 14, Jelani Jackson 2 0-0 6, Jay Jaudon 8 7-8 24, Tevin St John 2 0-1 4, Tyler Landsiedel 1 0-0 2, Harry Constantine 1 0-0 3, Jaden Bell 5 2-5 13, Tyheim Burgess 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-14 66

Wilbur Cross: Kwane Taylor 2 6-13 12, Joel Pullen 7 1-2 16, Jaykeen Foreman 2 4-7 8, Terrance Edwards 4 3-4 11, William Antrum 7 2-3 16, Nas Jones 4 1-1 9, Jose Feliciano 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 17-30 76

3-pointers: Stamford – Thervil 4, Jackson 2, Jaudon, Bell, Constantine; Wilbur Cross – Pullen 2

Trumbull 63, Harding 56

Harding: Markis Christie 4 1-2 9, Keith Bush 1 0-0 2, Xavier McBride 0 0-0 0, David Council 1 0-0 3, Zomir Hairston 3 0-0 8, Cordel Walker 0 0-0 0, Tion Hampton 0 0-0 0, Tra-vel Upchurch 7 1-5 15, John Hypolite 2 0-0 4, Tae-Ron Williams 2 0-0 5, Josue Rivera 1 1-2 4, Leun Harvey 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 3-9 56

3-pointers: Hariston 2, Council 1, Rivera 1

Trumbull: Chris Brown 5 7-10 18, Cape Holden 1 2-2 5, Quentar Taylor 4 1-1 9, Timmond Williams 6 4-6 16, Evan Gutkowski 5 2-2 12, JP Fromageot 0 1-2 1, JT Therriault 0 1-2 1, Isaiah Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 18-25 63

3-pointers: Brown 1, Holden 1

Game Highlights: Tournament MVP Brown, All tournament team; Gutkowski, Williams, Gutkowski 12 rebounds, Williams 7 rebounds, Taylor 5 rebounds. Brown 5 steals

Southington 54, New Canaan 48 (OT)

New Canaan: Alex Gibbens 22 pts

Stratford 73, Westhill 66

Westhill 10-12-17-27 66

Stratford 19-19-16-19 73

Westhill: Sam Lambino 18 pts; Eli Stockman 17 pts; Rayshawn Gibson 13 pts

Stratford: Mike August 22 pts; Jack Ryan 12 pts; Sean Carroll 11 pts

Brien McMahon 59, Joel Barlow 55

Barlow 10-12-18-15 55

McMahon 14-17-15-13 59

Barlow: Danny Mangieri 18 pts; Jake McNamara 15 pts

McMahon: Paul Louis 10 pts; Xavier Rojas-McCrea 9 pts; Saikwon Williams 8 pts; Jajuan Wiggins 8 pts

Wilton 91, Kolbe Cathedral 79

Kolbe 18-15-15-31 79

Wilton 15-25-22-29 91

Kolbe: Kyle Federici 26 pts

Wilton: Scott Cunningham 28 pts; Antonio Brancato 15 pts; Kyle Maatallah 14 pts; Nick Kronenberg 12 pts; Kyle Phillips 9 pts

Norwalk 72, Maloney 62

Bassick 73, Ridgefield 52

Newtown 64, Staples 55

Girls Basketball

Trumbull 53, Masuk 24

Trumbull 15-14-13-11 53

Masuk 2-5 7-10-24

Trumbull: Jessica Lipinski 3 0-0 9; Meghan Lesko 1 0-0 2; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Maeve Hampford 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 3 0-0 7; Jenna DeSabella 1 0-0 3; Aisling Maguire 1 2-2 4; Julie Keckler 4 0-0 9; Cassi Barbato 2 1-2 5; Gianna Ghitsa 0 0-2 0; Allie Palmieri 3 0-0 6; Brady Lynch 3 2-2 8. Totals: 21 5-8 53

Masuk: Lydia Augar 0 0-0 0; Brianna Craig 3 5-7 11; Samantha Schiebe 1 2-4 4; Kaitlyn Infante 1 0-0 3; Isabella Migliaro 0 0-0 0; Emily Lang 0 1-2 1; Gabby Beckett 1 3-4 5; Emily Rentz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 11-17 24

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Jessica Lipisnki 3; Krystina Schueler 1; Jenna DeSabella 1; Julie Keckler 1; Masuk: Kaitlyn Infante 1

Game Highlights: Trumbull: Julie Keckler Tournament MVP and Aisling Maguire was All-Tournament Team; Brady Lynch had 10 rebounds in the game.

Scarsdale, N.Y., 63, Stamford 59 (OT)

Scarsdale 18-11-12-11-11 63

Stamford 14-14-7-17-7 59

Scarsdale: Sam Mancini 19 pts; Kayla Maroney 17 pts; Audrey Shaev 15 pts

Stamford: Alexa Kellner 26 pts; Megan Landsiedel 10 pts; Andrea O’Connor 8 pts

Trinity Catholic 82, Bridgeport Central 25

Trinity 24-20-19-19 82

Central 4-9-4-8 25

Trinity Catholic: Caitlyn Scott 8 15-18 31, Molly Murray 2 0-1 5, Iyanna Lops 7 0-0 15, Emma Garner 1 0-0 2, Kyah Nowlin 10 1-1 22, Kiera Fenske 1 0-0 2, Sarah Jablonsky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 16-20 82

Central: C. Denny 1 0-0 3, Sydney Coleman 3 1-2 7, Khadijat Amoo 1 2-6 4, Mkiah Janvier 2 1-2 5, Brianna Smith 1 0-0 3, Jayda Edmonds 1 1-2 3. Totals: 9 5-12 25

3-pointers: TC – Lops, Nowlin; BC – Denny, Edmonds

Ridgefield 57, Weaver 52 (OT)

Kolbe Cathedral 66, Westhill 30

Boys Ice Hockey

Wilton 4, Newtown 2

Newtown 1-1-0 4

Wilton 1-1-2 4

Newtown: Devin Marsh 1 goal; Jack Hanley 1 assist

Wilton: Connor Drake 1 goal; Dean DiNanno 1 goal; Tyler Everitt 1 goal; Lucas Thelen 1 goal; Robert Kelly 1 assist

Goalies

W – Logan Motyka 26 saves

N – Justin Halmose 23 saves

Trumbull 8, Spaulding, N.H. 1

Girls Ice Hockey

New Canaan 9, Trumbull 4

New Canaan 4-2-3 9

Trumbull 0-2-2 4

New Canaan: Quincy Connell 2 goals, 1 assist; Liz Kuchinski 2 goals, 1 assist; Jess Eccleston 1 goal, 2 assists; Arianna Bell 2 assists; Courtney O’Connell 1 goal, 1 assist; Shea Hobbs 1 goal, 1 assist; Brooke Deane 2 assists; Kelly Benson 1 goal; McKenna Harden 1 goal; Katherine Reiss 1 assist

Trumbull: Erin Owens 3 goals, 1 assist; Erica Carpenter 1 goal, 1 assists; Megan McCarthy 1 assist; Mackenzie Meaney 1 assist

Goalies

NC – Kara Fahey 11 saves

T – Tory Coffin 21 saves