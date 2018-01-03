HAN Live: Ridgefield vs. New Canaan boys ice hockey, 8:10, Wednesday

The Ridgefield Tigers and New Canaan Rams will face off in a rematch of last year’s FCIAC boys ice hockey championship game and you can catch all the action tonight on the HAN Network.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 8, with the puck scheduled to drop at 8:10 at the Darien Ice House.

The games can be seen live on FCIAC.net and han.network, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito, John Kovach and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

The last time these two teams played each other was the 2017 FCIAC title game at Terry Conners Rink, when the Tigers came away as conference champions with a 5-2 victory over the Rams.

Ridgefield enters Wednesday’s game with a 1-2 overall record, with losses come to Fairfield Prep and Notre-Dame West Haven. Meanwhile, their only win so far came against Xavier.

Despite graduating a big senior class, head coach Sean Gallagher feels confident and excited to show his young talent on this roster that is filled with depth. Junior goalie Sean Gordon has been a pleasant surprise and is only getting better as he looks to continue his strong start between the pipes for the Tigers.

New Canaan is still in search of its first win of the season, having dropped its first three games to Notre Dame-West Haven, Hamden and Darien.

First-year head coach Clark Jones still feels very confident in his young team who look to start the new year with their first win. The Rams will look to Gunnar Granito (4 goals) and Eric Cimino (3 goals) to lead the offense after their hot starts to the season.